THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE World Premiere to be Presented at Chain Theatre in March

Chain Theatre will present the world premiere production of Matthew McLachlan's THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE, directed by Ella Jane New. THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. Performances begin Wednesday, March 15 and continue through Saturday, April 8th. Opening Night is Saturday, March 18 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $30 and available at www.chaintheatre.org.

Jet lagged, without warning, Danny is summoned from NYC by his brother Jacob to Florida. Their mother has 24 hrs to vacate their childhood home. The problem is, their mother is a hoarder and the house is an indoor trash heap. The brothers dig through the filth and garbage with memories, trauma, and the past rising to the surface as the deadline closes in.

"This play is the most personal thing I have ever written and I am consistently surprised by how many people connect with the situations, characters, and themes of this play," comments McLachlan. "I was excited to write this play for many reasons. on top of it being close to home , I've never seen something like this done on stage before. The process of writing it, workshopping it, and showing it to the world is scary as hell, but the Chain Theatre and the amazing team have helped create a visceral and raw experience, the kind you can only have in live theater. I am honored and scared out of my mind to share this story. I hope you enjoy."

The production stars Kirk Gostkowski (Garbageman, Talk Radio) as Jacob, Gabriel Rysdahl (Black Menagerie, Lagrimas Del Diablo) as Danny, Sachi Parker (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Scrooged, Back to the Future) as Angie, Christina Perry (Chasing the River, Six Corners) as Allie, and Rica de Ocampo (Crashing HBO, A Dream Play NAATCO) as Hannah.

The production, assistant directed by David Zayas Jr. (The Demand of Avarice starring David Zayas, Short films: Award winning" Uptown Dave" & "Santa Force"), features scenic design by David Henderson (designer of the Hofstra Globe Stage), lighting design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm), Costume Design by Elena Vannoni. Greg Russ (Garbageman, What Passes for Comedy) is the sound designer. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR, Stage Management by Nicole Amaral, production assistants are Grace Loeb and Assistant Stage Manager Anna Fitzgerald-Larrison.

THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, April 8th:

Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m.

Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and are now available online at www.ChainTheatre.org or by calling 917-261-2446. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 2 hours (with a ten minute intermission)

BIOGRAPHIES

MATTHEW MCLACHLAN

(Playwright) was born in Scotland, raised in Florida, and currently survives in New York City. He is a two-time ScreenCraft Stage Play Finalist and Samuel French OOB Festival Finalist. His plays include: Comic Shop, The Demand of Avarice, This God Damn House, Jack & Melissa, Orion, and The Apartment Play/The Place We Were Meant To Be. His plays have been presented by Abingdon Theatre Company, Nylon Fusion, The Chain Theatre, The NOW Collective, The Farm Theater, The PIT, Thespis Theater Festival, and performed regionally in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, New Jersey, West Virginia, & Florida. Other credits include: Nominated for Best Writer of a Web-Series (ADULTish), The Roast of Michael Musto (Head-Writer), & his published works A Collection of One-Acts & Other Things You May or May Not Enjoy and full-length play Orion are available now at The Drama Bookshop and on Amazon.

ELLA JANE NEW

(Director) is a film and theatre director based in New York City. Director of the critically acclaimed NYTimes Critics Pick macbitches. She recently completed a podcast production of Falling In Love With Mr Dellamort, with Tony/Emmy winning cast: James Monroe Iglehart, Lena Hall and Jackie Hoffman. This April Ella will be directing Daughter of the Wicked at Manhattan Theatre Club. Other theatre directing credits include: NYC Premiere of Six Corners by Emmy Nominated Keith Huff (House of Cards, Mad Men, American Crime); Jack Feldstein's Three Months With Pook at SOHO Playhouse; Queen Z by Michael A. Jones (starring Kara Young/Lucille Lortel nominee); and the World Premiere of Chasing The River by Jean Dobie Geibel at Chain Theatre. Ella is the director of the Chain Play Writing Lab founded in 2019, supported by the Department of Cultural Affairs NY.

(Assistant Director) is a Bronx Native, theater and film Director , Actor, and Photographer. David is a member of The Actors Studio's Playwright/Directors Unit and LAByrinth Theater Company. He has directed with LAByrinth, Planet Connections, Actors Theatre of NY, NY Theater Festival, Samuel French OOB Festival, and Chain Theatre along with award winning films in over 20 festivals.

CHAIN THEATRE

is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc

