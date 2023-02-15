Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE World Premiere to be Presented at Chain Theatre in March

THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE World Premiere to be Presented at Chain Theatre in March

Performances begin Wednesday, March 15 and continue through Saturday, April  8th.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Chain Theatre will present the world premiere production of Matthew McLachlan's THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE, directed by Ella Jane New. THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. Performances begin Wednesday, March 15 and continue through Saturday, April 8th. Opening Night is Saturday, March 18 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $30 and available at www.chaintheatre.org.

Jet lagged, without warning, Danny is summoned from NYC by his brother Jacob to Florida. Their mother has 24 hrs to vacate their childhood home. The problem is, their mother is a hoarder and the house is an indoor trash heap. The brothers dig through the filth and garbage with memories, trauma, and the past rising to the surface as the deadline closes in.

"This play is the most personal thing I have ever written and I am consistently surprised by how many people connect with the situations, characters, and themes of this play," comments McLachlan. "I was excited to write this play for many reasons. on top of it being close to home , I've never seen something like this done on stage before. The process of writing it, workshopping it, and showing it to the world is scary as hell, but the Chain Theatre and the amazing team have helped create a visceral and raw experience, the kind you can only have in live theater. I am honored and scared out of my mind to share this story. I hope you enjoy."

The production stars Kirk Gostkowski (Garbageman, Talk Radio) as Jacob, Gabriel Rysdahl (Black Menagerie, Lagrimas Del Diablo) as Danny, Sachi Parker (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Scrooged, Back to the Future) as Angie, Christina Perry (Chasing the River, Six Corners) as Allie, and Rica de Ocampo (Crashing HBO, A Dream Play NAATCO) as Hannah.

The production, assistant directed by David Zayas Jr. (The Demand of Avarice starring David Zayas, Short films: Award winning" Uptown Dave" & "Santa Force"), features scenic design by David Henderson (designer of the Hofstra Globe Stage), lighting design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm), Costume Design by Elena Vannoni. Greg Russ (Garbageman, What Passes for Comedy) is the sound designer. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR, Stage Management by Nicole Amaral, production assistants are Grace Loeb and Assistant Stage Manager Anna Fitzgerald-Larrison.

THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, April 8th:

Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Thursdays at 7 p.m.
Fridays at 7 p.m.
Saturdays at 2 p.m.
Saturdays at 7 p.m.
Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and are now available online at www.ChainTheatre.org or by calling 917-261-2446. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 2 hours (with a ten minute intermission)

BIOGRAPHIES

MATTHEW MCLACHLAN

(Playwright) was born in Scotland, raised in Florida, and currently survives in New York City. He is a two-time ScreenCraft Stage Play Finalist and Samuel French OOB Festival Finalist. His plays include: Comic Shop, The Demand of Avarice, This God Damn House, Jack & Melissa, Orion, and The Apartment Play/The Place We Were Meant To Be. His plays have been presented by Abingdon Theatre Company, Nylon Fusion, The Chain Theatre, The NOW Collective, The Farm Theater, The PIT, Thespis Theater Festival, and performed regionally in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, New Jersey, West Virginia, & Florida. Other credits include: Nominated for Best Writer of a Web-Series (ADULTish), The Roast of Michael Musto (Head-Writer), & his published works A Collection of One-Acts & Other Things You May or May Not Enjoy and full-length play Orion are available now at The Drama Bookshop and on Amazon.

ELLA JANE NEW

(Director) is a film and theatre director based in New York City. Director of the critically acclaimed NYTimes Critics Pick macbitches. She recently completed a podcast production of Falling In Love With Mr Dellamort, with Tony/Emmy winning cast: James Monroe Iglehart, Lena Hall and Jackie Hoffman. This April Ella will be directing Daughter of the Wicked at Manhattan Theatre Club. Other theatre directing credits include: NYC Premiere of Six Corners by Emmy Nominated Keith Huff (House of Cards, Mad Men, American Crime); Jack Feldstein's Three Months With Pook at SOHO Playhouse; Queen Z by Michael A. Jones (starring Kara Young/Lucille Lortel nominee); and the World Premiere of Chasing The River by Jean Dobie Geibel at Chain Theatre. Ella is the director of the Chain Play Writing Lab founded in 2019, supported by the Department of Cultural Affairs NY.

David Zayas JR.

(Assistant Director) is a Bronx Native, theater and film Director , Actor, and Photographer. David is a member of The Actors Studio's Playwright/Directors Unit and LAByrinth Theater Company. He has directed with LAByrinth, Planet Connections, Actors Theatre of NY, NY Theater Festival, Samuel French OOB Festival, and Chain Theatre along with award winning films in over 20 festivals.

CHAIN THEATRE

is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc

Performance Details:

Who: Chain Theatre
What: This G*d Damn House
Where: Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York City
When: March 15 - April 8th
How: www.chaintheatre.org




KATY AND JENNIFER VS. THE FLASHER ON NEW YEARS Comes to Theater For the New City Photo
KATY AND JENNIFER VS. THE FLASHER ON NEW YEAR'S Comes to Theater For the New City
With the heat broken in their East Village two-bedroom apartment on New Year's Eve, plans for the evening are on hold for Katy and Jennifer. In desperation, the two recent college graduates try to get to Jennifer's grandmother's place. But when they open the door to leave, they are confronted by a creepy flasher whom they have inadvertently buzzed into the building. 
Leni Riefenstahl Comedy Premieres at UNITED SOLOFEST 2023 Photo
Leni Riefenstahl Comedy Premieres at UNITED SOLOFEST 2023
Picture Pending Productions present the World Premiere of LENI'S LAST LAMENT, by Gil Kofman. Directed by Richard Caliban (OBIE and Outer Critics Circle award-winning production of Mac Wellman's Crowbar) and starring OBIE winner Jodie Markell. Part of the United SoloFest Saturday March 25th at 7pm on Theater Row, 410 W. 42nd St. NYC. 
BRAATA Productions Presents THE BLACK THAT I AM A Meditation On Blackness Photo
BRAATA Productions Presents THE BLACK THAT I AM A Meditation On Blackness
BRAATA PRODUCTIONS has announced the revival production of Karl O'Brian Williams' THE BLACK THAT I AM, directed by Will Brown. THE BLACK THAT I AM will play a three-week limited engagement at HERE ARTS CENTER Dorothy B. Williams Theater.
COORDINATES to be Presented as Part of Winter One Act Festival at Chain Theatre Photo
COORDINATES to be Presented as Part of Winter One Act Festival at Chain Theatre
Coordinates is produced by Patrick McEvoy and it will premiere on February 16th at 6:30pm as part of the Winter One Act Festival, with other performances following on February 17th at 6:30pm, February 19th at 8pm and February 25th at 3pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Lost Ukrainian Theatre Production RADIO 477! Gets New Production At La MaMa ETCLost Ukrainian Theatre Production RADIO 477! Gets New Production At La MaMa ETC
February 15, 2023

RADIO 477!, a new theatrical production about the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in 1929 and today –  in collaboration with the prominent Ukrainian literary figure Serhiy Zhadan – will debut at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E. 4 St. in Manhattan), with performances beginning March 10 through March 19, it has been announced by Mia Yoo, La MaMa's artistic director.
Players Theatre Announces Week One Winner of LUV 2023 Short Play FestivalPlayers Theatre Announces Week One Winner of LUV 2023 Short Play Festival
February 15, 2023

Audiences in the West Village were enchanted last weekend with the opening of the Players Theatre 11th LUV 2023 Short Play Festival.
SHADOWS to Have World Premiere at The Jeffrey And Paula Gural Theatre At A.R.T./New York Theatres in DecemberSHADOWS to Have World Premiere at The Jeffrey And Paula Gural Theatre At A.R.T./New York Theatres in December
February 15, 2023

Shadows, an original play by Anthony M. Laura, focusing on the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper who receives a diagnosis at age 30 of early on-set dementia, will have its world premiere Off-Broadway at the renowned and award winning Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres this December.
POWERLINE ROAD, A New Neo-Noir Musical, Announces Full Cast And Creative TeamPOWERLINE ROAD, A New Neo-Noir Musical, Announces Full Cast And Creative Team
February 15, 2023

Theatre Now has announced the full company of Powerline Road, a dark new neo-noir musical opening next month. Performances will run from March 17th to April 1st at the Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre at ART/NY 502 W 53rd St.
THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE World Premiere to be Presented at Chain Theatre in MarchTHIS G*D DAMN HOUSE World Premiere to be Presented at Chain Theatre in March
February 15, 2023

Chain Theatre will present the world premiere production of Matthew McLachlan’s THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE, directed by Ella Jane New. THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement.
share