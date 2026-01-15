THE SEAGULL to Open City Gate Productions 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Gate Productions opens its 2026 season with two shows, each offering a unique interpretation of Anton Chekov's classic, The Seagull. Both shows will be playing at The Secret Theatre's new location at 10-10 44th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101. Tickets for both shows available now. Save $5 if you buy a ticket to both shows in the same transaction!

First up - running March 19-21 - is a new, immersive adaptation using the original text, adapted and directed by Emily Ann Banks. This is not your Mother's Chekhov. In her Russian Horror Story series, Emily Ann Banks' "The Seagull" is a bold, contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's classic. It's 70% adaptation, 30% original thrill ride. A darkly funny, visceral exploration of art, love and the violence of creation. In this version, art devours its creators and muses alike, leaving behind a haunting question: what's left when the performance ends?

This is an Actors Equity Approved Showcase.

The show stars: Leo Merrick as Konstantin/Trigorin, Anushka Savale as Nina, Chris Godshall as Irina, D'Asia Brunson as Masha, Rose Gonzales as Medvedenko, Camille van Putten as Dorn, and Annie Kefalas as Polina.

Then, running May 1-10, is playwright Aaron Posner's 'sort of' adaptation of "The Seagull" Stupid f-ing Bird. Directed by Jorden Charley-Whatley, Stupid f-ing Bird is an irreverent, contemporary, and very funny remix of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, whose missed opportunities, feelings of unrequited love and misplaced dreams are now set squarely in the bustle of 21st century life. The LA Weekly called it "The best Chekhov adaptation in two decades."