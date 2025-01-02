News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE SCARY: Improvised Stephen King to be Presented at Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble

Performances will run from Fridays & Saturdays, January 31, 2025 - February 22, 2025.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
THE SCARY: Improvised Stephen King to be Presented at Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night of terror, laughter, and the unexpected when IRTE (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble) presents THE SCARY - an improvised comedy inspired by the spine-chilling works of Stephen King. From the twisted minds of IRTE, experience a terrifyingly hilarious adventure that combines the supernatural, suspense, and horror in a way you've never seen before.

LATEST NEWS

THE SCARY: Improvised Stephen King to be Presented at Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble
Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC
South Street Seaport Museum to Present IN THE ZONE: A Maritime Play By Eugene O'Neill
IN THE ZONE Comes to South Street Seaport Museum

THE SCARY takes your suggestions and transforms them into a uniquely improvised, brand-new horror story, worthy of the King of Horror himself. Each night, the team of talented improvisers will spin a web of dark, hilarious chaos, drawing on everything from creepy Maine landscapes to haunted pets and telekinetic teens, ensuring that each performance is as unpredictable as it is entertaining. Dare you face... THE SCARY?

Performance Details

  • Dates: Fridays & Saturdays, January 31, 2025 - February 22, 2025
  • Time: 8:00pm - 9:30pm
  • Location: The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
  • Tickets: $20 Online / $25 Cash Only at the Door
  • Tickets & Info: www.irteinfo.com/tickets
  • Special Performance: February 14, 2025 - My Bloody Valentine's Day Show!

IRTE Cast:

  • Evie Aronson
  • Tony Bozanich
  • Nannette Deasy
  • Natalie Hunter
  • Sam Katz
  • Vikki Martin

Creative Team:

  • Original Concept: Nannette Deasy
  • Directed by: Robert Baumgardner
  • Technical Director: Will Knapp

THE SCARY first debuted in 2014 and has been re-imagined for 2025 with even more thrills, chills, and laughs. The original production earned high praise, including winning the SHITFA (Supreme Honorary Improvised Theater & Film Award) from the Unscripted New York Improvised Theatre and Film Festival. THE SCARY was also named one of the "7 Must-See Shows" of the 2014 Boston Comedy Arts Festival.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos