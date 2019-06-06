THE NAMES Presented In This Year's FieldDay Works In Progress Showcase

"The Names" written by Seattle based playwright Paul Lewis will be presented by Actress, and producing artist Maylin Castro. The Names will be part of The Field Organization's (501C3), Annual Field Day Works in Progress, Presenting six early career artists of the Field and excerpts of current work. Presentations will be held at the Gibney Dance Center, June 15th &30:-9:30pm.

Written by Seattle based playwright Paul Lewis, The Names tackles the struggles of Opera star Martina Visconti and her sister Giulia, during the Nazi occupation of Italy. When Giulia joins rebel forces to fight the Nazi invasion, Martina must make the ultimate sacrifice to save her sister's life. An exporation on memory, trauma, familial love and the lengths we go to protect those we love. Previous Productions include Staged Readings at Atlantic Stage: Myrtle Beach, Fusion Theatre: Albuquerque.

The Names will be performed by Maylin Castro (Theater:Primary Stages, The Living Theater, Repertorio Espanol, Hero Theater, TV credits include: Animal Kingdom: TNT), The Village:NBC), and Direction by Omar Perez ( Winner of the 2016 Hola Audience Favourite for Best Direction, LaMama/Pregones, Roberto Clemente : Off-Broadway, Man of La Mancha, The Wizard of Oz TV Credits include: Power: Starz, Russian Dolls: Netflix, Search Party: TBS).

For a line-up of additional performances as part of Field Day: https://www.thefield.org/programs/fielday-2019-work-progress-showcase

And for tickets: https://www.thefield.org/cart

Where: The Gibney Dance Center (Studio Y)

280 Broadway

New York, NY 10007

Ticket Price: $15





