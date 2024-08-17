THE IPHONE ARIAS Will Have One Night Showing at The Performance Project at University Settlement

The performance will be held on Saturday August 24 at 7:30pm.
After premiering at The Tank in April, the solo musical comedy The iPhone Arias will receive a showing for one night only at The Performance Project at University Settlement, created and performed by Caroline Hawthorne.
A new comedic opera about one woman's chaotic relationship told through her phone. Come laugh, cry, and cringe at this autobiographical work.
"The iPhone Arias uses a combination of the oldest form of music, opera, with modern, comedic prose to explore the intimacy of technology, while also telling a comedic story of a woman trying to "get back out there" and move on from a break-up," says lead artist Caroline Hawthorne. "It is a piece written for all smartphone users, who can barely remember a time where they didn't have the entire world in their pocket."
The iPhone Aria's creative team includes director Karina Camile Parker-Mura, stage manager Kelleen Moriarty, and lighting/projection designer Zee Hanna.
Venue: Speyer Hall Theater, University Settlement House
Address: 184 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002
Performance Dates and Times:
Saturday August 24 at 7:30pm
The Performance Project @ University Settlement Artists-in-Residence (AIR) are selected for their demonstrated ability to create high-quality work and for their experiential understanding of what it means to create while embedded within the rich complexity of a truly diverse community.
