THE IPHONE ARIAS Will Have One Night Showing at The Performance Project at University Settlement

After premiering at The Tank in April, the solo musical comedy The iPhone Arias will receive a showing for one night only at The Performance Project at University Settlement, created and performed by Caroline Hawthorne.

A new comedic opera about one woman's chaotic relationship told through her phone. Come laugh, cry, and cringe at this autobiographical work.

"The iPhone Arias uses a combination of the oldest form of music, opera, with modern, comedic prose to explore the intimacy of technology, while also telling a comedic story of a woman trying to "get back out there" and move on from a break-up," says lead artist Caroline Hawthorne. "It is a piece written for all smartphone users, who can barely remember a time where they didn't have the entire world in their pocket."

The iPhone Aria's creative team includes director Karina Camile Parker-Mura, stage manager Kelleen Moriarty, and lighting/projection designer Zee Hanna.

Venue: Speyer Hall Theater, University Settlement House

Address: 184 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002

Performance Dates and Times:

Saturday August 24 at 7:30pm

About The Performance Project at University Settlement:

The Performance Project @ University Settlement Artists-in-Residence (AIR) are selected for their demonstrated ability to create high-quality work and for their experiential understanding of what it means to create while embedded within the rich complexity of a truly diverse community.

