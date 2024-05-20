THE HO MUST GO ON Comes to UNDER St. Marks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cauldron MultiMedium will present The Ho Must Go On written, directed, and performed by Phillipe Andre Coquet. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 Queerly Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Saturday, June 29 at 9:30pm and Monday, July 1 at 7pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes.

The Ho Must Go On is a biographical burlesque, a confessional cabaret, a musical memoir…We follow Phillipe through his boyhood on the Broadway stage in the late 1960's, teen years as a disco queen in Hollywood of the 1970's, as a young adult in a New Age spiritual cult, and a midlife career as an Erotic Masseur. This interwoven with unique interpretations of songs of the many sex worker characters in Musical Theater, from “Love For Sale” and “Hey Big Spender”, to “Bring On The Men”.

The Ho Must Go On takes us fully through a life, including impossible twists and turns, terrible decisions that somehow end up bringing blessings, tiny moments of triumph and despair, all seen through the poetic, political, and deeply hopeful lens that is uniquely Phillipe's. It is also a celebration of the many strong and brilliant women in history who have attained power in the world, against all odds, through the feminine seductive arts.



This solo show had its international premiere this last year at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show includes quite a few on stage quick costume changes (including dresses, heels and wigs!), nudity, erotic passages, audience participation moments, and a few dark and violent reminiscences.

Phillipe Andre Coquet is a 55 year veteran of stage and screen, and a multi threat actor/singer/dancer/playwright/director. He was featured in the Broadway musical, Her First Roman which starred Leslie Uggams and Richard Kiley, and appears in the book “Broadway's Greatest Flops”, and a revival of “ The Time of Your Life” at Lincoln Center. He also trod the boards of La MaMa ETC several times as a kid. Phillipe co-starred in MGM's Mafia comedy “Every Little Crook and Nanny” starring Lynn Redgrave and Victor Mature, as well as a flurry of short films. He has acted and directed a ton of regional theater in quite a few cities, mostly original work. His plays have won a few Fringe awards, including ‘Fringe of the Fringe' and ‘Show that Breaks the Most Rules'. He has hosted “The Salon” at The Beauty Academy cabaret evenings in Asheville, North Carolina as well as regularly guest starring in Spiced Honey Burlequesque's yearly offerings. He is a co-star of the acclaimed Netflix produced cult “cult” documentary “Holy Hell”, now available on Prime.

Cauldron MultiMedium is an Asheville based theater and performance art company, (currently looking for a not for profit fiscal sponsor!) which focuses on presenting less heard voices about sex positivity, gender fluidity, and alternative relationship options. We have also produced an annual sold out Halloween immersive evening called “Hauntville' for the last 3 years, as well as a recent BDSM site specific version of “A Midsummers Nights Dream”.

