THE GRAVEYARD SHIFT To Premiere At The Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chain NYC will present "The Graveyard Shift" in Program #24 part of their One Act Festival July 20th at 2 p.m., July 26th at 8:00 p.m. and August 2nd at 8 p.m.

Two waitresses working the graveyard shift at a dingy diner grow suspicious of their co-worker when they find her secretly bringing customers to her car in the new play by Selina Piros.

Directed by Juliette Markman and Stage Managed by Aryana Piros, this production is the world premiere of "The Graveyard Shift." The production will star Charles Budhan, Arden Dalia, Meggy Doni, and Ella Warner

Tickets are $23 in advance and $26 at the door, but you can use code GRAVE25 for a discount! This will take place at The Chain Theatre at 312 West 36th St in Manhattan.

Comments

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...