THE CRAZY ADVENTURES OF DON QUIXOTE Now Running at Teatro SEA

Teatro SEA, the Latinx children's theater in NYC, is premiering The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote, a new bilingual musical, based on Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel. Book, Music and Lyrics by Radamés Gavé and Manuel Antonio Morán, with Morán also serving as the director.

The show runs through May 13th.

"At Teatro SEA, we are dedicated to presenting high-quality productions that showcase the richness of Latinx arts and culture, particularly in children's literature and folktales. Don Quixote is a beautiful example of this commitment, and we are excited to share this bilingual musical with our audiences. We hope this show inspires audiences of all ages!" - Dr. Manuel A. Morán, Artistic Director of Teatro SEA.

This musical features an original score with arrangements by Jaime Lozano (Viva Frida), Musical Direction by Guillermo Vaisman (UN's Choir Director) and stunning puppets crafted by Master Puppeteer Álvaro Ortega Beltrán (Títeres Etcétera) from Spain. Daniel Fetecua (Limón Dance Company) choreographs the production, and the classic Spanish Golden Age costumes are designed by Ingrid Hamster Harris. Miguel Valderrama will design the lights, while John D'Onofrio and Manuel Morán will be responsible for designing the sets. The limited nine-week run begins with a Gala Performance on March 21st, 2023 (benefiting our "Sponsor a Kid" campaign and the upcoming International Puppet Fringe Festival of NYC) and ends on May 13th.

Performances are on Saturdays at 3PM, with weekday shows available for schools and groups. Teatro SEA is a proud member of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos, New York, and this production is part of TEATRO FEST 2023, a vibrant Latinx festival of drama, dance, music, and puppetry that will take place across nine NYC theaters throughout March and April 2023. Teatro SEA is committed to showcasing high-quality productions that promote education and positive values, particularly those rooted in Latiné children's literature, folktales, and art. The theater also fosters cultural exchange between different communities, introducing non-Spanish speaking audiences to Latinx Arts & Culture.

Don't miss out on this fantastic production - join us for The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote! Check out our website to purchase tickets: https://teatrosea.org/calendar/