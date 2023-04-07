Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CRAZY ADVENTURES OF DON QUIXOTE Now Running at Teatro SEA

The show runs through May 13th.

Apr. 07, 2023  

THE CRAZY ADVENTURES OF DON QUIXOTE Now Running at Teatro SEA Teatro SEA, the Latinx children's theater in NYC, is premiering The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote, a new bilingual musical, based on Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel. Book, Music and Lyrics by Radamés Gavé and Manuel Antonio Morán, with Morán also serving as the director.

The show runs through May 13th.

"At Teatro SEA, we are dedicated to presenting high-quality productions that showcase the richness of Latinx arts and culture, particularly in children's literature and folktales. Don Quixote is a beautiful example of this commitment, and we are excited to share this bilingual musical with our audiences. We hope this show inspires audiences of all ages!" - Dr. Manuel A. Morán, Artistic Director of Teatro SEA.

This musical features an original score with arrangements by Jaime Lozano (Viva Frida), Musical Direction by Guillermo Vaisman (UN's Choir Director) and stunning puppets crafted by Master Puppeteer Álvaro Ortega Beltrán (Títeres Etcétera) from Spain. Daniel Fetecua (Limón Dance Company) choreographs the production, and the classic Spanish Golden Age costumes are designed by Ingrid Hamster Harris. Miguel Valderrama will design the lights, while John D'Onofrio and Manuel Morán will be responsible for designing the sets. The limited nine-week run begins with a Gala Performance on March 21st, 2023 (benefiting our "Sponsor a Kid" campaign and the upcoming International Puppet Fringe Festival of NYC) and ends on May 13th.

Performances are on Saturdays at 3PM, with weekday shows available for schools and groups. Teatro SEA is a proud member of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos, New York, and this production is part of TEATRO FEST 2023, a vibrant Latinx festival of drama, dance, music, and puppetry that will take place across nine NYC theaters throughout March and April 2023. Teatro SEA is committed to showcasing high-quality productions that promote education and positive values, particularly those rooted in Latiné children's literature, folktales, and art. The theater also fosters cultural exchange between different communities, introducing non-Spanish speaking audiences to Latinx Arts & Culture.

Don't miss out on this fantastic production - join us for The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote! Check out our website to purchase tickets: https://teatrosea.org/calendar/



Naked Angels & Tuesdays@9 Find a New Home with FRIGID New York Photo
Naked Angels & Tuesdays@9 Find a New Home with FRIGID New York
Following the recent closure of Theater 80 Naked Angels will be moving their popular weekly cold reading series, Tuesdays@9 to The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) with FRIGID New York beginning Tuesday, April 11th. 
Elizabeth Irwins SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month Photo
Elizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month
A workshop production of Support written by Elizabeth Irwin (My Mañana Comes), directed by Kate Bergstrom (Is Edward Snowden Single?), and produced by Erin Daley and Elizabeth Irwin with support from On The Verge Repertory Theater will begin previews April 26, 2023 with an opening night set for May 4, 2023 for a limited run through May 20, 2023.
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Photo
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York City
Ren Gyo Soh and Joseph Ehrenpreis have announced their collaborative production, ICEBERG, which will be presented in May 13 rd Saturday 2023 at Grace and St. Paul's Church in NYC.
Northern Manhattans UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI Photo
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company celebrates its 13th Season with their first production featuring live music in the world premiere of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' by Kirby Fields.

More Hot Stories For You


Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)Baryshnikov Arts Center Presents BAC SALON AMOC* (AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY)
April 7, 2023

​​​​​​​Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) presents a two-part BAC Salon: AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company) featuring eleven core ensemble members and guests, including GRAMMY Award-winning countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, recent Avery Fisher Grant recipient and flutist Emi Ferguson, and MacArthur Fellow Matthew Aucoin, pianist and composer.
Elizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This MonthElizabeth Irwin's SUPPORT Comes to A.R.T. New York This Month
April 7, 2023

A workshop production of Support written by Elizabeth Irwin (My Mañana Comes), directed by Kate Bergstrom (Is Edward Snowden Single?), and produced by Erin Daley and Elizabeth Irwin with support from On The Verge Repertory Theater will begin previews April 26, 2023 with an opening night set for May 4, 2023 for a limited run through May 20, 2023.
THE DREAMER Opens This Month at HERE Arts CenterTHE DREAMER Opens This Month at HERE Arts Center
April 7, 2023

What if Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream sprang forth from the psyche of a 12-year-old girl? What if the classic, beloved comedy was her subconscious being set free from societal power pressures, social constructs, and leads her out of the shadows of doubt and chaos into transformed identity? The Neo-Political Cowgirls bring The Dreamer to HERE Arts Center spring 2023.
Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York CityRen Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York City
April 6, 2023

Ren Gyo Soh and Joseph Ehrenpreis have announced their collaborative production, ICEBERG, which will be presented in May 13 rd Saturday 2023 at Grace and St. Paul's Church in NYC.
Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURINorthern Manhattan's UP Theater Company Presents THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
April 6, 2023

Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company celebrates its 13th Season with their first production featuring live music in the world premiere of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' by Kirby Fields.
share
close sound sound