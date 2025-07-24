THE BOY FROM KINGSBRIDGE Will Make New York Premiere in Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Boy From Kingsbridge, a gritty new drama set in 1999 New York City, will make its New York premiere as part of the Dream Up Festival at Theater for the New City. Written by Steven Sarao and directed by Anna Rebek, the two-hander will run for six performances from August 27 through September 1.

Starring James Lorinz and playwright Steven Sarao, The Boy From Kingsbridge follows two childhood friends from the Bronx who grow up to become NYPD patrol officers. Set against the backdrop of a city on the brink of a new millennium—and a Yankees team on the rise—the play offers a realistic portrait of brotherhood, duty, and resilience in a rapidly changing world.

Sarao, who holds a master’s degree from Harvard's Kennedy School in Criminal Justice Policy and Management and specializes in terrorism policy, shared his inspiration for the work: “The truth is that reconnecting with old friends, deep relationships and how they can have so much influence on our lives was a major inspiration. Equally inspiring was the idea that police officers are lifelong members of our communities and intimately understand the significant problems facing New York City. They are often voiceless in a very politicized and media driven environment.”

Set in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx during a pivotal moment in city history, The Boy From Kingsbridge explores the everyday grind of life as an NYPD officer in 1999. Like the championship-bound Yankees, these two friends lean on each other through the highs and lows of a job that demands strength, loyalty, and sacrifice.

Performance Schedule

Wednesday, August 27 at 6:30pm

Thursday, August 28 at 6:30pm

Friday, August 29 at 9:00pm

Saturday, August 30 at 5:00pm

Sunday, August 31 at 8:00pm

Monday, September 1 at 6:30pm

Running time is 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Ticketing Information

Theater for the New City (Johnson Theater) is located at 155 1st Avenue (between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Nearby subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street. Tickets are $18 and available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1244906.