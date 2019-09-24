St. Bart's Players Announces Casting For THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Closing out its 92nd season, the St. Bart's Players will present The Drowsy Chaperone, the five time Tony- Award winning musical, with a book by Bob Martin & Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert & Greg Morrison. The show runs November 5th-10th with 7 performances at The John Cullum Theatre (314 W. 54th st), formerly The American Theatre of Actors Inc.
Direction by Kevin Paley (The Wild Party), Choreography by Dylan-Cole Passman (The Drowsy Chaperone), Musical Direction by Jeff Ostermueller (Spring Awakening), and Stage Managed by Rachel K. Moll (Camp Morning Wood), St. Bart's is thrilled to be working with this amazing artistic staff.
Casting is as follows:
Man in Chair: Jim Mullins
The Drowsy Chaperone: Flo Evans
Janet Van De Graaff: Lindsey Zelli
Robert Martin: Austin Christensen
George: Benjamin Salters
Aldolpho: Craig Evans
Mrs. Tottendale: Melissa Broder
Underling: Erik Hanson
Feldzieg: Dan Grinko
Kitty: London Murray
Trix: Sumona Roy
Gangster 1: Isaiah Bent
Gangster 2: Zach Russo
Superintendent: Mike Pitsikoulis
Ensemble: Allie Blake, Julia DiMarzo, Richelle Szypulski, Liedewei Verbelen
The show's curtain rises on a musical theatre fanatic, Man in Chair, who is eager to tell the audience about his favorite Broadway musical, "The Drowsy Chaperone." He's the ultimate fan, and "Drowsy" is his guilty pleasure.
For tickets (priced at $50, $30, $27, and $20), please visit www.stbartsplayers.org or call 212-378-0248. The show is produced by Tracey Altman, Lauren Conlin, and Michael Halwagy.