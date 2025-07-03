BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB's Sophia Ramos to Bring One-Woman Show to Pangea NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for a rock and roll revival like no other as award-winning vocalist and current cast member of the five-time Tony Award-winning Broadway show Buena Vista Social Club, Sophia Ramos, takes the stage in No Parental Guidance, a genre-defying, music-driven solo performance that dives headfirst into the wild, unfiltered life of a downtown icon.

Presented by Rabbit Fighter Prod. Inc. in collaboration with Executive Producer JoAnn Chase, No Parental Guidance is a storytelling journey wrapped in grit, soul, and guitars. It's a raw and riveting chronicle of a perpetually irreverent Nuyorican singer who carved out her voice in the underground clubs of New York City's 1980s and '90s music scene. As the late critic Greg Tate once wrote, "Imagine Chaka Khan and Ozzy Osbourne morphing in mid-wail." And The New Yorker put it plainly: "The music of Sophia Ramos defies stereotypes."

Through powerhouse vocals, original songs, and lived-in stories, No Parental Guidance explores identity, survival, artistic rebellion, and the transformative power of owning your voice in a world that often tries to silence it.

The evening also features special guest Sean Harkness on guitar, delivering a bold surge of sound to an already high-voltage experience.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Sophia Ramos in No Parental Guidance

When: Monday, July 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Where: Pangea NYC - 178 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Tickets: https://cur8.com/18134/project/132812

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Sophia Ramos is an award-winning rock vocalist and a true veteran of the downtown New York music and performance art scene. With a career spanning more than 40 years, she has collaborated with artists such as Raven O, Carmelita Tropicana, Psychotica, and Metallica. Currently in the Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club, Ramos continues to defy genre and expectation with her powerful presence, fearless storytelling, and singular voice.