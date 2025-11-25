Siamese Collective to Present Concert Reading Of DEAR MR. C At Open Jar Studios

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Siamese Collective will present a concert reading of Dear Mr. C at Open Jar Studios on December 5th at 7:30 PM.

Dear Mr. C (Book, Music, and Additional Lyrics by Tidtaya Sinutoke; Lyrics by Lily Ali-Oshatz and Naomi Matlow) is an intimate, verbatim, indie-pop memoir with a hint of traditional Thai lullaby. It is a memory play that tells the story of a Thai writer who's trying to find peace after one phone call turns her world upside-down. The concert reading will be directed by Keng S. Meateanuwat, with Music Direction by Karen Dryer, and performed by Sy Chounchaisit, Pacha Chantri, Chan Wannapat, and Kuppi Jessop, with Angela Dixon as percussionist.

Dear Mr. C was developed as part of the Polyphone Festival, presented by the Ira Brind School of Theater Arts at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, PA (2022), and later presented by The Crossroads Project at Illinois State University (2022). The musical was also developed in part at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat (2022) and has previously received support from NYFA's City Artist Corps Grant and the Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative Award (2021). Most recently, the musical continued its development as part of Village Theatre's Festival of New Musicals (2025).

Free admission: please rsvp to siamesecollectivenyc@gmail.com or this link: https://forms.gle/yWcu3woKERpUtrkf6