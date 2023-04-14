Shawneen Rowe's One-Woman Show CROOKED SHADOWS to be Presented at The Broom Tree Theatre

Queens-based non-profit group City Gate Productions is continuing its 2023 season with an original one-woman show "Crooked Shadows" by New Jersey playwright and performer Shawneen Rowe. Running Friday, June 2nd - Sunday afternoon, June 4th at The Broom Tree Theatre, 23-35 Broadway, Astoria, Queens (also known as Astoria First Presbyterian Church). Click Click Here for tickets.

Shawneen struggles to step out of the shadows and into the light by revisiting the stories of her Grandma Rosa. Woman. Mother. Warrior. Curator of Family Herstory. Crooked Shadows visits a vignette of mesmerizing stories from childhood hijinks in a vibrant Italian home to haunting moments of pain. Piece together the life of a woman who survived abuse and the sudden disappearance of her father. Relish in the triumph of her spirit as she passes her story down to her granddaughter.

Directed by Erin Layton and produced by Rich Feldman and Thom Harmon.

CITY GATE PRODUCTIONS aims to create exceptional live theatre across Queens through stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart, and reflect the diversity of the borough. www.citygateproductions.org