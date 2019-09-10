STUPID F**KING BIRD Opens At 13th Street Repertory Theatre Next Month

Art of Warr Productions presents: The Dark Side of Love, the 2019-2020 season, with two dark revivals about love - Pizza Man by Darlene Craviotto and Stupid F**king Bird by Aaron Posner. These two plays will run in rep at the 13th Street Theatre October 2019.

Stupid F**king Bird - An aspiring young director rampages against the art created by his mother's generation. A nubile young actress wrestles with an aging Hollywood star for the affections of a renowned novelist. And everyone discovers just how disappointing love, art, and growing up can be. In this irreverent, contemporary, remix of Chekhov's The Seagull, Aaron Posner stages a timeless battle between young and old, past and present, in search of the true meaning of it all. Original songs composed by James Sugg draw the famously sub textual inner thoughts of Chekhov's characters explicitly to the surface.

Pizza Man - It's a hot summer evening and Julie Rodgers has had a bad day. Her boss made a pass at her that she rejected, so she got a pink slip with her check. Julie's broke and disillusioned, so she drinks and turns on the stereo full blast to make the pain go away. Then her roommate comes home in the midst of an eating frenzy; her boyfriend has gone back to his wife, so Alice has turned to food to forget. Julie suggests another way to vent their man-caused frustrations: they should pick a guy, any guy... and take advantage of him. Men have been doing it for years; why can't a woman try it? Enter a pizza deliveryman who agrees to come in and share a beer with them...

Joshua Warr (Director). NY credits: A Step Beyond the Rain (FringeNYC); Brilliant Traces (WorkShop Theatre); Un Film de Jean Paul Giraud; Untapped Talents; Orion (Studio Theatre, Theatre Row); Lady Gay: All of Me (Feinstein's/54 Below); Knowledge of Sin; Haywire; Men's Monthly; Survival Strategy; The Blue Djinn (The Wild Project); An Infinite Ache (Access Theatre); Tape (Dorothy Strelsin Theatre). Staged Readings: The Murder Play with Jack and Melissa; Coyote; 3 Bedrooms, 1 Couch; Party of One. Film and TV: "Mære," Haywire; The Rehearsal. Joshua is the founder and Executive Director of Art of Warr Productions and was a member of the 2018/2019 SDC Foundation's directing observership class. He is a graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges and The Maggie Flanigan Studio Professional Actor Training Program. ArtofWarrProductions.com

Design credits for the productions are: Todd Trosclair (Costume Design), Emily Edwards (Intimacy Coordination), Valentine Aprile (Movement Direction), Dan O'Driscoll (Fight Director), Marcelle Pereda (Stage Manager), and Jen Susi (Associate Director). Casting to be announced shortly.

Art of Warr empowers professional creatives in New York City who are producing with the LGBTQ community in mind, and representing and commissioning work that empowers women both in theatre and film. Art of Warr is also a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise, and a 501c3 fiscally sponsored project of Fractured Atlas - a non-profit arts service organization.

Tickets are $25 and can be found at ArtofWarrProductions.com. Thirteenth Street Repertory Theatre is located at 50 W. Thirteenth Street, New York, NY 10011. For all other inquiries, please contact the box office at info@artofwarrproductions.com.





