SPITTIN TRUTH TO POWER, JAMES BALDWIN PROJECT, and More to Stream in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

On the heels of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Broadway On Demand will present several special showings, including La Jolla Playhouse's Spittin Truth to Power (January 19), The Hub Theatre Group's James Baldwin Project (January 18), The Conviction of Lady Lorraine written and performed by Dwandra Nickole Lampkin (January 15 - January 24), Grimmz Fairy Tales, a hip-hop retelling of the Grimm Fairytales (January 11), and Martin's Dream, a one-man show about Martin Luther King, Jr. (January 4).

Between fire and brimstone preaching, the intimate vulnerability of prayer, and the invitation to fellowship, renowned San Diego poet Alyce Smith Cooper and acclaimed Los Angeles DJ and musician Shammy Dee reach to penetrate the hearts of the people in Spittin Truth to Power, a La Jolla Playhouse commission. This three-part, spoken-verse show encompasses the past/present, yin/yang, and male/female with the dream of transformation. It is both a personal moment and a collective piece - a springing forward into a leap of light. Spittin Truth to Power is now available at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/xYWIPu6sUpGB-spittin-truth-to-power

Hub Theatre Group introduces the "The Dream Unrealized": the James Baldwin Project, a theatrical video project utilizing the text of Baldwin's arguments and the experiences of young African Americans in today's society to underline the fact that there has not been enough meaningful change. Hear from actors: Judine Somerville, Alex Hairston, Deaundre' Woods, Jenny Laroche and Tayler Harris as they share Baldwin's powerful words and their own original stories. The James Baldwin Project is now streaming on Demand through January 31 for $5 at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/DpWHedCejFrQ-profiles-in-activism-the-dream-unrealized-the-james-baldwin-project--the-hub-theatre-group

Set in Memphis, TN near the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, in The Conviction of Lady Lorraine, a writer (Dwandra Nickole Lampkin) has a brief but powerful encounter with a homeless woman, Lady Lorraine. She finds herself transformed by Lady Lorraine's more than 20-year quest to right a social wrong. One year later, the writer returns to Memphis, hoping that Lady Lorraine will share her full story of conviction. But the writer quickly finds herself asking new questions about many things, and finding that Lady Lorraine is not the only one on a quest for recognition. The Conviction of Lady Lorraine is now streaming through January 24 at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/P21G6Qrp2rD5-the-conviction-of-lady-lorraine--farmers-alley-theatre?channel=available-to-watch

Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop fable story dance-pop sensation, have come back home to the city where they grew up to give a concert. The brothers put a modern spin on valuable life lessons in Snow White and the Seven Shawties, Down with Rapunzel, Hanzel & Gretel: Lost in the Streets, and their brand new release Cinderella Remix in Grimmz Fairy Tales, from The Children's Theatre of Charlotte, streaming now through March 31 at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/LVZ54NKVF6x2-grimmz-fairy-tales--childrens-theatre-of-charlotte

Celebrate the national hero, Martin Luther King, Jr. through Martin's Dream as the piece brings a historical figure to life through the power of story, speech and song. Created and performed by Deondra Kamau Means, this one-man show explores the real person behind the pictures: a funny intelligent, passionate man whose faith, family and education made him one of the most revered people in our nation's history. Streaming now through June 30 at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/gjRRyRbXaFmK-martins-dream--the-childrens-theatre-of-cincinnati?channel=available-to-watch

