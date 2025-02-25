SHAKESPEARE IN YIDDISH Comes to Under St. Mark's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Yiddish Shakespeare Project will present SHAKESPEARE IN YIDDISH, a collection of scenes written by William Shakespeare and translated into Yiddish by Yosef Goldberg, directed by Jake Levy and Jennie Reich Litzky. The production will be presented with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Monday, March 10 at 7:00pm.

A night of curated scenes from ROMEO AND JULIET, KING LEAR, HAMLET, and JULIUS CAESAR presented by The Yiddish Shakespeare Project - performing Shakespeare’s plays as they were meant to be performed: in Yiddish! (with English captioning).

The cast will feature Abigail Duclos, Gillian Brown, Sydney Gerlach, Thaleia Dasberg, Jennie Reich Litzky, Mikah Kinsey, Richard Lowenburg, and Jess Lauricello.

The creative team includes Jake Levy (Director/Producer), Jennie Reich Litzky (Director/Producer), Hunter McIlvain (Producer/Sound Designer), Jess Lauricello (Associate Producer), Rachel Saruski (Associate Producer), Hannah Z. Morley (Stage Manager), Caroline Galderisi (Scenic & Props Designer), Rebecca Newman (Lighting Designer), Emma Davis (Costume Designer), Alexander Rice (Dramaturg), and Is Perlman (Production Assistant).

Jake Levy (director) is the founder of the Yiddish Shakespeare Project and both a director of and an actor in this piece. A graduate of the Macaulay Honors College at Hunter College, he is a writer, standup comedian, and Yiddishist. He currently works for YIVO as a teaching assistant.

Jennie Reich Litzky (director) is an actor, director, and producer. She is a co-creator of The Yiddish Shakespeare Project, and is thrilled to see this passion project grow, thanks to everyone’s hard work! A graduate from Hunter College, Reich Litzky is a Resident Director with NPTC’s Women’s Work Project, a member of the Jewish Theater Circle, and was an apprentice at Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble. She played Katie in Love in a Bottle, which premiered at the Big Apple Film Festival, and played A Naturalist in THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY, a part of the award-winning Climate Fables cannon. Jennie is currently a producer and performer in Needs More Work Productions’ current season.

The Yiddish Shakespeare Project performs Shakespeare’s plays as they were meant to be performed in - in Yiddish! They are a group of Hunter College Theatre students and alumni that share a love for theatre and for the Yiddish language. They connect Shakespeare’s text to modern English and then, more importantly, how it applies to the Yiddish language and culture, Judaism, and the overall world. Follow them on Instagram @theyiddishshakespeareproject for more.

Comments