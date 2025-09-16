SALLY SPECTRE THE MUSICAL Makes NYC Premiere At 30th Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sally Spectre the Musical, a haunting tale blending dark comedy and gothic chills with book, music and lyrics by David P. Johnson, will make its NYC premiere. Ten performances will be staged at the 30th Street Theater, 259 West 30th Street in NYC 10011, beginning October 22, 2025-November 1, 2025. Opening night is Wednesday, October 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Arden Teresa Lewis and David P. Johnson co-direct a cast of six, including Patrick Beckstead, Bobby Bognar, Helen Floersh, Mykeal North, Richard J. Piatt, and Marie Scott.

In 1850, little Sally was murdered with a hatchet, leaving her spirit to haunt the childhood bedroom of a dilapidated New Orleans mansion. For fifty years she has remained there, trapped between childhood innocence and an uncertain eternity. Now, her time is running out. Unless she can confront her fears and move on, Sally will fade into nothing more than a whisper — or fall prey to the wraith sent to claim her soul. With only her beloved toys as companions and protectors, she must face spectral intruders, sinister mayhem, and the horrors of her own memories. This haunting tale blends dark comedy with gothic chills in a musical like no other.

“Most folks walk around with the solution to their problems right in front of their nose. In Sally's case, it's embedded in her head,” shared co-director Arden Teresa Lewis. “Amidst the murder, haunting, and hatchets, Sally will resuscitate your hope and your heart. Horror and Hope with a little musical accompaniment…couldn't we all use a bit of that right now?”

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There is no performance Saturday, October 25 at 2:00 p.m.