S. Dylan Zwickel's THE MOSS MAIDENS Comes To SheNYC Arts Summer Theater Festival

Performances are August 2nd, August 5th, and August 6th.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

The Moss Maidens from playwright S. Dylan Zwickel will play the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10009) August 2nd, August 5th, and August 6th as part of the SheNYC Arts Summer Theater Festival. August 2nd and August 5th are SOLD OUT with limited availability remaining on August 6th. $35 tickets are available via https://shenycarts.org/she-nyc/. Digital tickets are also on sale in the range of $5 - $10. For more information, visit https://shenycarts.org/she-nyc/.

The Moss Maidens is inspired by the true story of a group of Dutch teenage girls who flirted with Nazis, lured them into the woods for a romantic walk, and murdered them. This dramatic play evokes the beauty and sacredness of the woods while amplifying feminist values and human rights.

"As a Jewish woman, I feel like I'm expected to tell stories of kids starving in camps or hiding in attics; that feels like the only story Jews are allowed to tell about World War II. And I didn't want to tell that story. I wanted to tell the story of people fighting back," says Zwickel.

"I want to see young women running wild on stage. It's really important to me that these actors, primarily young women and femme people, get to do these things they don't normally get to do on stage or in life. They get to be violent. They get to be sexual. And also they get to murder Nazis."

The Moss Maidens is an award-winning play and one of eight original works selected from 300 submissions for the 2023 SheNYC Arts Festival. The company features an all-female and heavily Jewish creative team with a cast of 90% women and non-binary people. The cast includes Mia Angelique (Mirjam), Teresa Attridge* (Silke), Lily Ganser* (Margarete/Understudy), Al Groppi (Isa), Caitlin Hammond (Floor), Sydney Kane (Helena), Aaron Matteson* (Raf/Others), Johnny Travers* (Raf/Others Understudy), and Rebbekah Vega-Romero* (Rini).

Zwickel continues, "At a time when women are having their rights taken away left, right, and center and there is a rising tide of anti-Semitism, this story feels really relevant. And I think there is a lot of anger amongst young women right now. I think it will be cathartic for both the audience and the performers to see women rage."

The creative team includes S. Dylan Zwickel (Playwright), Daniella Caggiano (Director), Leana Gardella (Fight/Intimacy Director), Mara Jill Herman (Producer), Sydney Kane (Associate Producer), and Kyra Bowie* (Production Stage Manager). *Actors and Stage Managers are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association in this Equity Approved Showcase.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://shenycarts.org/she-nyc/.

This production is made possible with the partnership of SheNYC Arts, which supports and showcases the talents of writers, composers, producers, directors, and other theater artists who are part of a marginalized gender group, including cis women and trans and non-binary people. Their mission is to prove that there is no reason for male artists to have the overwhelming majority of professionally produced work on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and around the country. They provide artists with the resources they need on their path to leadership roles in the industry.




