Royal Family Productions Presents WINDOW PAYNE A LOVE LETTER TO MYSELF

Ty-Quan Payne presents a personal narrative of healing through quarantine from the loss of his grandmother, family trauma, and defining who he is to himself.

Nov. 1, 2021  

Royal Family Productions, a non-profit theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, is re-opening its Times Square theater with a workshop production of WINDOW PAYNE.

This piece is written and stars Ty-Quan Payne (RPF: Thoughts of a Colored Man... workshop), with movement from Royal Family Creative Director Lorna Ventura and direction by Royal Family Creative Associate Christina Franklin (RFP: Worth St., Upcoming: For Colored Girls...).

Who is Ty-Quan Payne? Is he a comedian, is he a Professor, or is he simply a Story Teller? Find out on this journey of self-discovery which will run Nov 12-14th at Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 West 46th Street, 3rd Floor). Tickets are $20-$250 and can be purchased by clicking www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

Following COVID Protection guidelines, the audience is required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks throughout the performance.


