Renee Flemings Brings AUGUSTA! to AMT Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed actor / award-winning playwright Renee Flemings will celebrate the life, art and victories of Harlem Renaissance-era sculptor, activist and arts educator Augusta Savage, in a new solo performance piece, “Augusta!”, where attendees, including children (aged ten and above), will discover the beauty of Savage's dreams made into reality. Performances will be at the AMT Theater (354 W 45th Street) in Manhattan, Monday, September 9th and Tuesday, September 10th, at 7:00pm. Performances are directed by Keith Randolph Smith. Advance $16.78 early bird seats (regular price $30.00 plus fees) can now be secured at: https://ticketstripe.com/AUGUSTA01or contact: (917) 388-2630.

A Florida-born visual artist, Savage (1892–1962), graduated from Cooper Union in New York City and was the only Black woman commissioned to create a sculpture for the 1939 World Fair in New York City. Savage lived in Harlem where she advocated for Black artists and students, and opened the first gallery dedicated to the exhibition and sale of what was then called "Negro art" in the U.S..

Flemings hails from Louisville, Kentucky. Her play “Strange Weather” was selected as a 2004 Eugene O’Neill Conference finalist. She has also served as an educator working with a number of arts education programs in New York while performing in and producing plays at venues including The Triad and Henry Street Settlement (NYC), and The National Black Theatre Festival and The Women’s International Theater Festival (Philadelphia, PA). She has also written several short plays with The Bechdel Group and was thrilled to be a participant of 2018’s 48 HOURS, in Harlem. Flemings' plays have been produced by Metropolitan Playhouse, The Drilling Company, Spotlight On and Blue Diamond Productions, as well as internationally. The recent recipient of an A.G.E. Legacy Award and a Houses on the Moon Theater Company Architect Fellowship, the multitalented Flemings also provides vocals for local blues band Alias Smith and Jones.

Comments