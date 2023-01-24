Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

R.Evolución Latina To Host Intensive Two-Week Performing Arts Program

The program that challenges artists to further develop the technical skills, self-confidence and critical leadership skills required to unite our community.

Jan. 24, 2023  
R.Evolución Latina To Host Intensive Two-Week Performing Arts Program

R.Evolución Latina (RL) has announced the Beyond Workshop Series in partnership with Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PRTT).

The 2023 Beyond Workshop Series (BWS), presents their interdisciplinary training and outreach program that challenges artists to further develop the technical skills, self-confidence and critical leadership skills required to unite our community. The focus of this year's workshop will be MOVEMENT, a powerful undercurrent to everything that artists do, from dance to music to acting. Participants will explore storytelling through movement utilizing such tools as Viewpoints, Suzuki, Contemporary Dance, Devised Theatre and more with a stellar network of professional dancers, choreographers, performers and teachers.
R.Evolución Latina will welcome back previous Beyond Workshop Series faculty such as Ellen Lauren (Siti Company, Juilliard School of Drama), Justin Ramos (Dear Evan Hansen, Moulin Rogue! The Musical, On Your Feet!), Kelsey Burns (Cirque du Soleil, Movement of the People Dance Company), Leon Ingulsrud (Suzuki Company of Toga, Siti Company) along with RL founder and director Luis Salgado (In The Heights, On Your Feet!, ROCKY).

R.Evolución Latina's artistic director, Luis Salgado, says "I'm extremely excited to be back in the classroom with a new group of artists. I have spent 2022 directing and choreographing 8 productions back to back and my heart is full of ideas, desires, questions and needs. I'm ready to go into a room to share, create, play, so that as a community we can inspire each other and with my team of teachers we can all grow together to push our community forward".

Alongside working with their returning BWS faculty RL is excited to continue their collaboration with Pregones PRTT. This partnership continues to be an opportunity to align the organizations' missions to empower communities, unite artists and to honor the legacy of Raul Julia and Miriam Colón who paved the way for latin artists today.

In addition to working with New York based artists RL is proud to invite International Artists. Previous artists hail from Mexico, Colombia, Spain, Peru, Argentina and beyond. By working with these International Artists RL continues to inspire young professionals and expose them to an overall artistic experience in NYC.

The classes will take place from Feb 27th to March 10th, 2023 10am to 4pm. The deadline to apply to this program is January 30th, 2023. Interested parties are encouraged to apply at REvolucionLatina.org.




Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Presents THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS Photo
Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Presents THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS
For the past eleven years, IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, has been captivating audiences and winning accolades for their wildly funny and wildly absurd take on improvisational based theatre.
THE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of Actors Photo
THE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of Actors
The American Theatre of Actors horns in on the classics and makes them contemporary with The Minotaur by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Gabe Girson and featuring Emerson Buchholz, Liz Dutton, Dante Jayce, Robert Maisonett, Devin Romero, and Em Whitworth, with music by Sarah Kaufman and Mark Weissglass and lighting design by Daniel Weissglass.
The American Theatre of Actors Explores Vietnam In A HOUSE IN THE SUBURBS Photo
The American Theatre of Actors Explores Vietnam In A HOUSE IN THE SUBURBS
The American Theatre of Actors explores the American family during the Vietnam War with A House in the Suburbs by Bruce Lawder, directed by John DeBenedetto and featuring David Allard, Austin Boatwright, Richard Fisher, Amy Losi, Emmy Potter and Amanda Schussel.
THE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Fund Photo
THE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Fund
The January 27 performance of The Dog Show, playing at The Players Theatre January 12-29, will help raise money for the M.E.H. Lewis Memorial Fund housed at Chicago Dramatists.

More Hot Stories For You


THE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of ActorsTHE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of Actors
January 24, 2023

The American Theatre of Actors horns in on the classics and makes them contemporary with The Minotaur by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Gabe Girson and featuring Emerson Buchholz, Liz Dutton, Dante Jayce, Robert Maisonett, Devin Romero, and Em Whitworth, with music by Sarah Kaufman and Mark Weissglass and lighting design by Daniel Weissglass.
The American Theatre of Actors Explores Vietnam In A HOUSE IN THE SUBURBSThe American Theatre of Actors Explores Vietnam In A HOUSE IN THE SUBURBS
January 24, 2023

The American Theatre of Actors explores the American family during the Vietnam War with A House in the Suburbs by Bruce Lawder, directed by John DeBenedetto and featuring David Allard, Austin Boatwright, Richard Fisher, Amy Losi, Emmy Potter and Amanda Schussel.
THE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial FundTHE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Fund
January 24, 2023

The January 27 performance of The Dog Show, playing at The Players Theatre January 12-29, will help raise money for the M.E.H. Lewis Memorial Fund housed at Chicago Dramatists.
AS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next MonthAS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month
January 24, 2023

SCOUT AND FRIENDS will present AS I EAT THE WORLD written by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Fitzgerald. The production will be presented as part of  the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks.
Richard Hackley Returns With BONJOUR MON AMOUR, THE MUSICAL Next MonthRichard Hackley Returns With BONJOUR MON AMOUR, THE MUSICAL Next Month
January 24, 2023

Richard Hackley took his degree in music education and wrote music and played percussion throughout his life. While always a sideline, Richard has stayed active in the industry. Today – being mentored by Broadway producer Ken Davenport as part of his acclaimed TheatreMakers Program – Richard penned a “good old-fashioned musical” with a very timely topic.
share