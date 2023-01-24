R.Evolución Latina To Host Intensive Two-Week Performing Arts Program

R.Evolución Latina (RL) has announced the Beyond Workshop Series in partnership with Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (PRTT).

The 2023 Beyond Workshop Series (BWS), presents their interdisciplinary training and outreach program that challenges artists to further develop the technical skills, self-confidence and critical leadership skills required to unite our community. The focus of this year's workshop will be MOVEMENT, a powerful undercurrent to everything that artists do, from dance to music to acting. Participants will explore storytelling through movement utilizing such tools as Viewpoints, Suzuki, Contemporary Dance, Devised Theatre and more with a stellar network of professional dancers, choreographers, performers and teachers.

R.Evolución Latina will welcome back previous Beyond Workshop Series faculty such as Ellen Lauren (Siti Company, Juilliard School of Drama), Justin Ramos (Dear Evan Hansen, Moulin Rogue! The Musical, On Your Feet!), Kelsey Burns (Cirque du Soleil, Movement of the People Dance Company), Leon Ingulsrud (Suzuki Company of Toga, Siti Company) along with RL founder and director Luis Salgado (In The Heights, On Your Feet!, ROCKY).

R.Evolución Latina's artistic director, Luis Salgado, says "I'm extremely excited to be back in the classroom with a new group of artists. I have spent 2022 directing and choreographing 8 productions back to back and my heart is full of ideas, desires, questions and needs. I'm ready to go into a room to share, create, play, so that as a community we can inspire each other and with my team of teachers we can all grow together to push our community forward".

Alongside working with their returning BWS faculty RL is excited to continue their collaboration with Pregones PRTT. This partnership continues to be an opportunity to align the organizations' missions to empower communities, unite artists and to honor the legacy of Raul Julia and Miriam Colón who paved the way for latin artists today.

In addition to working with New York based artists RL is proud to invite International Artists. Previous artists hail from Mexico, Colombia, Spain, Peru, Argentina and beyond. By working with these International Artists RL continues to inspire young professionals and expose them to an overall artistic experience in NYC.

The classes will take place from Feb 27th to March 10th, 2023 10am to 4pm. The deadline to apply to this program is January 30th, 2023. Interested parties are encouraged to apply at REvolucionLatina.org.