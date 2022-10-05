Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REPRESENTATION AND HOW TO GET IT to Play United Solo Theatre Festival This Month

Representation and How to Get It is a new one-woman show on the urgent topic of women, voting rights, and democracy.

Oct. 05, 2022  
Representation and How to Get It, a new solo show that celebrates women & voting rights will play the United Solo Theatre Festival on Saturday, October 29, 2022 @ 8:30pm at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. Tickets: $40 at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201278®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Frepresentation-and-how-to-get-it%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Representation and How to Get It is a new one-woman show on the urgent topic of women, voting rights, and democracy. Presented in New York for one night only on October 29, the show is fresh from a New England tour including performances at Boston's Revolutionary Spaces.

Julia Ward Howe is up at 4:00am, rehearsing a talk she's about to give on representation for women. She has a prophetic vision of what will happen if this country remains an America for some of us, and not an America for all of us. And what - Julia asks - are we doing about it?

"This play is a call to action," says performer Elaine Vaan Hogue. Inspired by Howe - a suffragist, abolitionist, human rights activist, and author of the Battle Hymn of the Republic - the play was developed collaboratively by Vaan Hogue, director Judy Braha, and playwright Joyce Van Dyke.

Representation and How to Get It will be presented off-Broadway as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row on Saturday, October 29, at 8:30pm. The show runs 45 minutes. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-theatre-festival-2022/

The annual United Solo Theatre Festival is the world's largest solo theatre festival. Now in its 13th year, the festival features shows from across the country and around the world. Performances take place from October 3 through November 22 at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. Tickets to all individual shows are $40.

For more information about Representation and How to Get It and Julia Ward Howe, please visit https://www.representationtheplay.com.





