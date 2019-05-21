Primary Stages And The NYC Latinx Playwright Circle Present INFINITE STORIES

Two evenings of readings, featuring excerpts of new works from The NYC Latinx Playwright Circle.

The readings will take place Weds May 29, 7:00pm and Thurs May 30, 7:00pm at Primary Stages, 307 W 38th Street, Suite 1510.

The evenings will include excerpts from:

Princess Clara de Loisada by Matthew Barbot

World Classic by Nelson Diaz-Marcano

Evolve by Alisha Espinosa

Mama's Boy/Mimado by Darrel Alejandro Holnes

Ruin by Georgina Escobar, Calling Puerto Rico by Juan Ramirez Jr

Stroke Vagina by Nilsa Reyna.

To reserve seats, email readings@primarystages.org

NYC Latinx Playwright Circle started as a "pop up" Playwright Circle organized by Chicago playwright Nancy García Loza and Isaac Gomez. From there, the group has been spearheaded and organized by playwrights Guadalís Del Carmen (Ars Nova Resident Artist) and Oscar A. L. Cabrera (The Public Emerging Writers Group). "Our hope with the group is to have NYC get to know the plethora of stories within the Latinx community. Our narratives are endless, but our stories are almost non-existent on stage and we want to be able to say, here are these plays, there is no excuse to not have one or two Latinx playwrights in your season...every season. We're grateful to Primary Stages for their support over the past year and for this wonderful Reading Series. We have a well rounded group of writers sharing their work" States Guadalís. The group meets 1-2 times per month to share pages and work on their craft.





