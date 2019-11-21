Popra Nakayama Will Star As Female Samurai in a Production of WOMEN WHO'VE MADE A DIFFERENCE

Special guest dancer/performer, Popra Nakayama, will appear as a Female Samurai (Onna-Bugeisha), Nakano Takeko, in a production of "Women Who've Made a Difference" presented by the Bronx Intergenerational Theatre Ensemble, Inc. and it will be premiered on December 7th, 2019 (details below).

The production, "Women Who've Made a Difference," is about influential women who shaped not just a few countries but also the world at large with their distinct contributions. Some are freedom fighters; educators; Supreme Court Justices; comedians; and performers of our time. "Women Who've Made a Difference" is not only an informative educational/cultural piece but doubles as a great source of entertainment as well. This particular production presents strong, independent-minded women and celebrates the contributions that have enacted great change in this world. Every year we look to add new scenes and new characters and their contributions along with new musical numbers. B.I.T.E. performs at various venues around NYC during Black History Month and Women's History Month.

Leona Hull (the founder and Executive Artistic Director of The Bronx Intergenerational Theatre Ensemble) says: "I am excited to have new performer Popra join our production as the Japanese female Samurai (Onna-bugeisha), Nakano Takeko. We are currently in the rehearsal process and it is my pleasure to have Popra contribute her dance choreography and direction to every rehearsal, as she always manages to make them come alive, beautifully and vividly as the Japanese female Samurai. Popra has also added a fight sequence in the scene, which is quite a thrill to watch. I can't wait for the opening night and I am sure that it will be a fabulous show with Popra Samurai!"

Popra Nakayama says: "I am deeply honored to portray the character of Nakano Takeko in a production that wants to put the spotlight on the existence of female warriors in Japan, something that is not even well known amongst Japanese people. I take heart in the fact that this performance may help encourage and inspire people who need inspiration to fight for a certain cause and that it will lend awareness to female power and strength. Finally, I also want to dedicate this performance to people in Fukushima whose lives were disrupted by the horrific tsunami (March 11, 2011), since Nakano Takeko fought as a warrior in the Aizu Domain in Fukushima prefecture."

Nakano Takeko (1847-1868) was a Japanese female Samurai (Onna-Bugeisha) and the leader of Joshitai (a corps of female combatants) of the Aizu Domain, who fought and died during the Boshin War (known as the Japanese Revolution, was a civil war in Japan, fought from 1868 to 1869 between forces of the ruling Tokugawa shogunate and those seeking to return political power to the Imperial Court). While leading a charge against the Imperial Japanese Army, she was fatally shot and rather than let the enemy capture her head as a trophy, she asked her sister to cut it off and have it buried. It was taken to Hōkai Temple (in modern-day Aizubange, Fukushima) and buried under a pine tree.

Popra Nakayama is a dancer/actor/singer who hails from Tokyo, Japan. She has studied at HB studio (Acting School) in NYC. Her Off Broadway Credits include: Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Sleepy Hollow, War+Lovers, and A Christmas Carol, etc. She was the dance captain for the new musical, Mad Mel Saves the World, presented at the Midtown International Theater Festival in NYC. Popra has also performed at Carnegie Hall and presented her original dance performances as a co-director/choreographer/dancer at the United Nations Headquarters. She is currently working on feature action film projects.

Performance dates:



- Sat, Dec 7, 2019, 7:00 PM

- Sun, Dec 8, 2019, 3:00 PM EST

Location:



The Studio Theatre - Lehman College

250 Bedford Park Blvd West

Bronx, NY 10468

Admission:



$30 (In Advance), $35 (at the door), $25 (seniors/children)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-who-made-a-difference-tickets-80473027993

https://www.bronxarts.org/event/women-who-made-a-difference/





