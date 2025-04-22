Playful Substance To Present PITHY PARTY (Cold Play/ Cold Read Edition) In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pithy Party, a signature Playful Substance event, gives Writers' Group members a chance to strut their stuff and open doors to meet new artists.

This year's Pithy Party will feature readings of short pieces and excerpts of new works (some of them not even finished, yet!) that will be cast from volunteers in our attending audience.

Anyone with an I WANNA READ! Ticket must show up between 6:15- 6:30 for a chance to read. Volunteering to read does not explicitly guarantee a role assignment. We will offer as many opportunities to read as we can.

General Ticket holders are welcome to join the mixer, too! The Rat NYC offers a bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks!

Playful Substance is a developmental theatre company based in New York City with a mission to elevate and support introspection, collaboration and connection through story. Our name is both mission and vision; substantive work created and shared with joy, cooperation, empathy and humor.

To attend/participate you must be over the age of 21. Visit the box office site at https://our.show/pithyparty and choose either a General Ticket or the I WANNA READ! Ticket. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door atThe Rat NYC at 68 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

