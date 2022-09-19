Photos & Video: First Look at PETE THE CAT'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE at TheaterWorksUSA

Before its national tour, TheaterWorksUSA will debut their new family musical Pete the Cat's Big Hollywood Adventure at Five Angels Theater (789 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019) on Friday, September 30 at 6:30 PM. Based on the Pete the Cat series of books by Kimberly and James Dean, with music by Will Aronson, book & lyrics by Sarah Hammond with direction and choreography by Christine O'Grady Roberts.

Get a first look at photos and videos from the production below!



Lights! Camera! Action! When Pete the Cat and his buddy Callie sneak into the Hollywood Studios, they get lost in the world of the movies. Join Pete, Callie, Ethel the Apatosaurus, and Robo-Pete in this rockin' new musical adventure that features several fun-filled Pete the Cat books, including Cavecat Pete, Pete the Cat and the Treasure Map, and The Cool Cat Boogie.

The cast includes Katie Collins, Gabe Christopher Hernandez, Emily Mesa, Gabbie Pisapia, and Ray Robinson. The creative team includes Scenic Design by Rob Odorisio, Costume Design by Dustin Cross and Orchestrations by Conor Keelan.

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award-winning actor, The Life). Visit WWW.TWUSA.ORG for more information.