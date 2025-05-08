Photos: Sophia Gutchinov's THOSE WHO REMAINED, at The Club at La MaMa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opening tonight at The Club at La MaMa is Sophia Gutchinov in her world premiere solo production, La MaMa Presents THOSE WHO REMAINED, through May 18. Rani O’Brien directs. Check out photos below!

About finding one’s activist voice while navigating the complexities of identity, culture and tradition encompassing her unique Italian-Mongolian heritage, in this transformative multimedia solo show, Sophia Gutchinov explores the profound depths of love through a deeply personal lens of Indigenous ceremony and modern dating. Drawing from her unique Italian-Mongolian heritage, she weaves a narrative that bridges cultural divides, reflecting her background of a Buddhist father and Catholic mother. The performance incorporates projections, comedy, and spoken word, creating an immersive experience that confronts personal roots and identity. Collaborating with artists from diverse backgrounds – including AAPI, Latin, Black, LGBTQ+, and Kalmyk tribal performers – Gutchinov examines her family’s complex history, including her grandparents’ escape from WWII, her parent’s nomadic journey to…New Jersey, and her recent journey to her father’s homeland, all viewed through an intersection of acting and neuroscience. Recommended for audiences 16+.

"Tracing the paths of my ancestors across Mongolia and Italy, I discovered that healing was both a solitary act and a collective journey,” shared Gutchinov. “Each step reconnected me to the stories that shaped my family, and to the broader human experience of resilience, love, and transformation. Those Who Remained is a bridge between cultures, a testament to the power of understanding our shared humanity."

Photo Credit: Sabine Lola Stock



Sophia Gutchinov

