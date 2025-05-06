Photos: ¡SOMEONE EXTRAORDINARIX! Now Playing At The Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



¡Someone ExtraordinariX! written by Poli Olavarria opened last week at The Players Theatre in the West Village. The limited engagement runs until May 18.

Daniely Martins directs the dark comedy which stars Sophie Morrison, Poli Olavarria, Vincent Rame and Lauryn Savela. The Electronic Link Journal said, "This play touches all of us deeply, immigrant status or not. The acting and staging are superb. The dialog is captivating".

It's present-day Manhattan, and Chilean immigrant Mona is coming up on her Visa deadline. As she tries to stay employed, auditioning, and in the country, she encounters Maggie, an All-American songwriter, who just can't let things go, and Vicho, a Mexican actor and playwright who has more in common with Mona than she might think. Helped and/or hindered by Someone, Mona tries to navigate her upcoming deadlines, a perma-intoxicated boss, a budding relationship, and the 'endless loneliness that comes with being alive'. ¡Someone ExtraordinariX! poses the question: how does it feel when the one thing you want doesn't want you back?

The creative team includes Micah Carlsen (sound design), and Goran Popovich (scenic and properties designer).

Performances run through May 18 with shows Thursday - Saturday at 7pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Running time: 1:40 (no intermission). The Players Theatre (Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre) is located at 115 MacDougal Street (btw 3rd Street & Minetta Lane), New York, NY 10012. Tickets are $52 for general admission and $77 for VIP tickets. More info available at www.linktr.ee/someoneextraordinarix.

Poli Olavarria (Playwright) is a playwright, actor, and musician who arrived in New York in 2021 to study at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Prior to NYC, Poli studied and worked in theatre as a playwright, actor and director in London and her home country of Chile. Some of her acting credits include Ivy in August: Osage County, Boochie in Den of Thieves, Frankie in Frankie & Johnny in the Claire de Lune, and Nina in the first play she wrote DANSE MACABRE or The Danse of Two Lovers About to Die.

