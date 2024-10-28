Photos: OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL at HERE Arts Center in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Set against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Oud Player on the Tel follows the story of Amir, a Palestinian olive farmer, who befriends Melke, the patriarch of a newly arrived Jewish refugee family in 1947. As the founding of Israel unfolds, the two families become entangled in friendship, rivalry, and love, highlighting the tragic absurdity of a conflict that has spanned 75 years. The play’s surrealist style, underscored by live oud music, draws inspiration from Fiddler on the Roof, providing a poignant yet darkly comedic exploration of the pursuit of coexistence.

Oud Player on the Tel was written by Tom Block who has been a leading figure in Jewish-Muslim peace-building and forensic history for over 30 years. His book, Shalom/Salaam: The Story of a Mystical Fraternity, explores Jewish-Muslim spiritual ties and was praised for its fresh take on the Golden Age of Spain. Published in Turkey in 2010, Block’s work extends to his novel The Fool Returns, participation in an interfaith conference at Al-Azhar University, and a series of paintings on Jewish-Muslim mysticism. Oud Player on the Tel uses historical research to challenge modern perceptions of Jewish-Muslim relations.

The World Premiere production runs November 8 – 24, with performances Tuesday – Thursday at 8:30pm, Friday – Saturday at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tiered tickets ($35-$150) are now on sale.

Performances take place at HERE Arts Center, 145 6th Avenue (Enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring), New York City, NY 10013. Subways: C/E to Spring Street, 1 to Houston, N/R to Prince Street. This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison. For more information please visit www.oudplayeronthetel.com.

The cast features Hari Bhaskar, Gary Brintz, Inji El Gammal, Maya Koshaba, Mark Peters, Jennifer G. R. Tulchin, Mark J. Quiles, and Isaiah Stavchansky. Understudies John Druzba and Hala Shah. The creative and production team includes Hala Shah (choreography), Gary Brintz (fight director), Richie Ouellette (scenic design), Riva Fairhall (lighting design), Cathy Small (costume design), and A. Kasper (stage management). Oud Player On the Tel is a Kitty Williams Co-Production in tandem with the International Human Rights Art Movement.

