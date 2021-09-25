Photos: First Look at the Cast of HIT YOUR MARK, DIE BEAUTIFUL At The New Ohio

spit&vigor has announced the world premiere of HIT YOUR MARK, DIE BEAUTIFUL, written by Peter Oliver and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee). Performances are Thursdays thru Saturdays at 8PM, Sundays October 10th and 17th at 7PM and Wednesday October 20th at 7PM, October 7th to October 24th at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St #1E, New York, NY 10014, a short walking distance from Christopher Street Subway Station). Tickets are $42. For advance reservations, please visit www.spitnvigor.com/hit-your-mark-die-beautiful.

In Peter Oliver's playwriting debut, Atom, Skip, Cass, Rick, Juliana, and Annie are in a bad play. Everybody knows it's bad, but nobody is willing to say it. It's the night before opening, everything is going wrong, and someone gets beaten half to death. Like a bottle of coke slowly being shaken, things are about to explode.

By the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that produced IN VESTMENTS ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - the NY Times) and THE BRUTES (nominated for 7 Planet Connections Awards and an NYIT Award in 2018, "irresistably dramatic" - The NY Times), spit&vigor presents HIT YOUR MARK DIE BEAUTIFUL - a Waiting for Guffman-esque love letter to off-off-off broadway theater - with small budgets but big hearts.

The cast features Giselle Elise, Kyra Jackson, Peter Oliver (Marriage Story, Law&Order SVU), Laura Sisskin, Nicholas Thomas (Blunderbuss Productions), Morgan Zipf-Meister (The Moth Story Hour, It's Getting Tired, Mildred)

Lighting design by Erin MacDevitt. Set design is by Florence Flacassier. Costume design is by Claire Daly (nominated 2018 Planet Award Outstanding Costume Design).

For more information please visit https://www.spitnvigor.com/hit-your-mark-die-beautiful