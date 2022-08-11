Photos: First Look at SHUT UP, EMILY DICKINSON at Abrons Arts Center

Tanya O'Debra's critically acclaimed play Shut UP, Emily Dickinson will have its final two performances at Abrons Arts Center on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13 at 7:30pm. This two-hander features O'Debra as the title character with Gregg Bellón playing additional characters such as Master, Cats and Pizza Delivery Guy. Sara Wolkowitz directs.

Shut Up, Emily Dickinson won the 2018 Jill Cummins MacLean Prize and the Ada Comstock Magic Grant at Smith College. The play was previously produced at the Orlando Fringe and Cincinnati Fringe Festival. This production marks the play's New York Premiere.

Emily Dickinson: poet, recluse, a**hole. Loosely based on her "Master Letters," Shut UP, Emily Dickinson is a pseudo-historical, quasi-biographical, hysterically existential, sadomasochistic psycho-romance about America's most brilliant and annoying poetess. Holed up for all eternity in the bedroom of our minds, "the woman in white" stretches into a projection screen for truths, half-truths, truthiness, and truth-less-ness.

The creative team includes original music by Andrew Moreyellow, lighting design by Vadim Ledvin, and sound/projections design by Gregg Bellón.

Abrons Arts Center is located at 466 Grand Street at Pitt Street, NYC, NY 10002. Running time: 70 minutes. Tickets are $20 (students), $30 (general).

Photo Credit: George Courtney.