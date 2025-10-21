Photos: First Look at SALLY SPECTRE THE MUSICAL at 30th Street Theater

Running through November 1, 2025, at the 30th Street Theater.
A haunting new musical arrives in Manhattan this Halloween season. Sally Spectre the Musical, written by David P. Johnson and presented by News of Spite Productions, is now running through November 1, 2025, at the 30th Street Theater (259 West 30th Street, NYC). See photos of the production.
The production is co-directed by Arden Teresa Lewis and David P. Johnson and features a cast of six: Patrick Beckstead, Bobby Bognar, Helen Floersh, Mykeal North, Richard J. Piatt, and Marie Scott.
Set in 1850s New Orleans, the story follows little Sally, a young girl murdered with a hatchet who has spent fifty years haunting her childhood bedroom, caught between innocence and the afterlife. As her time runs out, she must confront her fears—or risk vanishing into nothingness. Featuring her beloved toys as spectral companions, Sally Spectre the Musical intertwines dark comedy, gothic atmosphere, and emotional depth.
“Amidst the murder, haunting, and hatchets, Sally will resuscitate your hope and your heart,” said co-director Arden Teresa Lewis. “Horror and hope with a little musical accompaniment—couldn’t we all use a bit of that right now?”
Performances run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. (no matinee on October 25). Tickets are $40 (plus $3.89 service fee) and available via SallySpectre.com.
The creative team includes Robert L. Blake (Music Direction), Marco Rivera (Production/Scenic Design), David P. Johnson (Lighting & Projections), Soda Persi (Choreography), Emily Kluger (Technical Director), and Paul Siebold / Off Off PR (Publicity). The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.
Helen Floersh
Helen Floersh, Patrick Beckstead
Helen Floersh, Mykeal North, Patrick Beckstead
Mykeal North
Patrick Beckstead
Marie Scott
Bobby Bognar
Richard J. Piatt
Richard J. Piatt, Marie Scott, Bobby Bognar
Helen Floersh
The Cast of Sally Spectre the Musical
Videos