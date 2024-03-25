Photos: First Look at LOST SOCK LAUNDRY By UP Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northern Manhattan’s UP Theater Company celebrates its 14th Season with the world premiere of “Lost Sock Laundry,” by Ivan Faute. Directed by Madelyn Chapman. The 90-minute show runs from April 10-27, 2024 at Fort Washington Collegiate Church in Washington Heights.

In “Lost Sock Laundry,” the lives of a second-generation Greek-American, a first-generation Mexican-American, and a new immigrant from Lebanon become entwined as they confront their understanding of identity, culture, and especially nationality in an episodic exploration about how we forge friendships, identity, and a national culture.

The “Lost Sock Laundry” company includes Michelle Feza Kuchuk*, Haneen Arafat Murphy*, Maria Peyramaure*, Jesse Castellanos*, Yasmin Ranz-Lind, and Fernando Mateo Jr.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association / AEA approved showcase