Photos: Dante Fuoco In BLUE SEAL, BLUE SEA (or, Gay Boy Grieves Death Of Gay-hating Dad)

You can now get a first look at the world premiere of Dante Fuoco’s bold solo work Blue Seal Blue Sea (or, gay boy grieves death of gay-hating dad), blending queer grief, family reckoning, and retro multimedia spectacle. A 15-performance run directed by Clara Wiest is staged through November 23, 2025, at The Makers’ Space, 13 Grattan St. #408, East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY 11206.

Jolted by the sudden death of his estranged father, a gay man ventures back into the closet, where his childhood camcorder, TV, and family home videos are gathering dust. A fateful huff of “VCR cleaner” transports him through a g00ning galaxy, all the way to a watery world governed by Y2K technology. His name is now F@gg’aught Flamé, and if he ever wants to get back home he has to play—and play with—VHS tapes from a forgotten past.

"Blue Seal, Blue Sea is for any queer person who's ever felt like a stranger in their own family,” shared Fuoco. “My late father was amazing and loving and also could be cruel and homophobic. My goal with this show is not to vilify my dad, but to tell the truth about our dynamic. As I grieve his recent and unexpected death, I want to bring dignity to an undignified thing: being rejected by a parent."

“Blue Seal, Blue Sea is a story about stepping into your truth, even when you maybe forgot what that could be,” said Wiest. “Dante beautifully and vulnerably excavates the delicate balance of destiny, choices, and a complex father-son dynamic at the center of both.”

Photo credit: Dev Hardikar



