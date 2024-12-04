Photos: A GUIDE FOR THE HOMESICK in Rehearsal at Union Square DR2 Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Guide for the Homesick, a gripping play by Ken Urban, will make its return to the stage under the direction of Shira Milikowsky. Featuring McKinley Belcher III and Uly Schlesinger, this emotionally charged drama explores compassion, guilt, and the search for redemption. It will begin performances on December 6, before its opening night on December 12, 2024, and run through February 2, 2025. Check out rehearsal photos here!

Set in a hotel room in Amsterdam, A Guide for the Homesick tells the story of two Americans, Teddy and Jeremy, who are drawn together by their shared isolation and haunting secrets. Teddy is seeking companionship for the night, while Jeremy is searching for a moment of distraction. As they open up about their troubled pasts, the narrative shifts between the present and the past, with the two actors portraying four roles. Themes of guilt, moral ambiguity, and the possibility of forgiveness are at the core of this play, which builds to an unforgettable emotional crescendo.

A Guide for the Homesick has followed an impressive journey from its commissioning by Epic Theatre Ensemble to its world premiere at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston in 2017. The play was further developed by the Playwrights’ Center in Minneapolis and had a successful run at Stage Traffic at Trafalgar Studios in London's West End in 2018. That same year, it was published by Dramatists Play Service, solidifying its place in contemporary theater.

The design team includes Set Design by Lawrence Moten III, Lighting Design by Abigail Hoke-Brady, Costume Design by David C. Woolard, Sound Design by Daniel Kluger, Fight Director is J. David Brimmer, Production Manager is Sarah Schetter. This production is general managed by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon and is produced by Gold Milikowsky Group and Lisa Dozier Shacket.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

