Photo Flash: Take a Look at Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway's Student Edition of HEAD OVER HEELS

HEAD OVER HEELS: School Edition was produced by Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway, in conjunction with Broadway Licensing, as the pilot production of the first-ever student edition of the show.

The presentations took place at The Manhattan Movement and Arts Center in New York City on November 3, 2019, to sold out audiences and included a cast of high school aged actors from all over the tri-state area. Scroll down for photos of the cast in action.

The principal and ensemble cast included Angelina Boris, Adrien Braun, Benjamin Carter, Charlotte Compo, Eli Foodman, Thalia Gerloff, Christina Goslin, Eve Harrison, Anakeesta Ironwood, Ryan Jaramillo, Bella Jarecki, Preksha Kalavar, Billy Kasper, Liesl Landegger, Jack McDonagh, Matthew Meixner, Sophie Morvillo, Julianna Pitera, Alyanna Marie Ramos, Abigail Reihl, Amron Salgado, Jamie Sheffer, Nola Sloan, Sydney Williams, Presley Wilson, and Emily Wiseman.

The production was directed by Marc Tumminelli, choreographed by Casey Leigh Thompson and musical directed by Luke Williams.



For more information visit: www.BroadwayWorkshop.com or www.ProjectBroadway.org

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes

Head Over Heels Student Edition

