Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE

"What happens when the music stops? In the silence will he stay...one day he'll realize that these feelings aren't going away."

Director Christina Sheehan's staging of this cult favorite coming-of-age rock musical shines the looking glass on a group of high school students and their struggles at their private catholic boarding school. Interwoven around a play within a play of Romeo & Juliet, this story of a young group of "fortune's fools" is both timeless and timely. Join our mod! ern star-crossed lovers as they struggle to come to terms with who they are and who the world thinks they should be and seek answers from their church, their friends, and ultimately from within themselves. "I defy you stars".

For more information visit www.queensshakespeare.com

Featuring: Cammerron Baits, Bryan Bryk, Jonathan Emerson, Kaitlyn Gill, Beth Griffith, Jacob Henry, La Toya Lewis, Christine Liu, Brette Morningstar, Alec Paulson, Matthew Pohlman, Sarah Wiesehahn, Rebekah Wilson

Performances of Bare are

June 20th - June 29TH (Thursdays-Saturdays at 7PM/Saturday Matinees at 2PM)

The TBG Mainstage Theater

312 W 36th 3rd Floor New York, NY 10018

Tickets are $30.

To purchase tickets, please visit wdmcbare.brownpapertickets.com or call 1-800-838-3006

BARE is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com





