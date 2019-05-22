Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE

May. 22, 2019  

"What happens when the music stops? In the silence will he stay...one day he'll realize that these feelings aren't going away."

Director Christina Sheehan's staging of this cult favorite coming-of-age rock musical shines the looking glass on a group of high school students and their struggles at their private catholic boarding school. Interwoven around a play within a play of Romeo & Juliet, this story of a young group of "fortune's fools" is both timeless and timely. Join our mod! ern star-crossed lovers as they struggle to come to terms with who they are and who the world thinks they should be and seek answers from their church, their friends, and ultimately from within themselves. "I defy you stars".

For more information visit www.queensshakespeare.com

Featuring: Cammerron Baits, Bryan Bryk, Jonathan Emerson, Kaitlyn Gill, Beth Griffith, Jacob Henry, La Toya Lewis, Christine Liu, Brette Morningstar, Alec Paulson, Matthew Pohlman, Sarah Wiesehahn, Rebekah Wilson

Performances of Bare are
June 20th - June 29TH (Thursdays-Saturdays at 7PM/Saturday Matinees at 2PM)

The TBG Mainstage Theater
312 W 36th 3rd Floor New York, NY 10018

Tickets are $30.

To purchase tickets, please visit wdmcbare.brownpapertickets.com or call 1-800-838-3006

BARE is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Matthew Pohlman and Jonathan Emerson

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Grant Chamberlin, Mollie Roth, JoNathan Matthews, Thomas Burns Scully

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Kaitlyn Gill, Bryan Bryk

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Sarah Wiesehahn, Kaitlyn Gill

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Kaitlyn Gill, Sarah Wiesehahn

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Cammerron David Baits, Rebekah D. Wilson

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Bryan Bryk, Alec Paulson, Jonathan Emerson

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Bryan Bryk, Jonathan Emerson

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Jonathan Emerson and Matthew Pohlman

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Jonathan Emerson, Beth Griffith

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Jonathan Emerson, La Toya Lewis

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
Alec Paulson, Matthew Pohlman

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE

Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Present SHREK JR.
  • 3rd Annual SHEEN CENTER THEATER FESTIVAL Celebrates The Voices of Catholic Playwrights
  • IRTE Presents Season 8 Grand Finale GO TO SLEEP STUPID KIDS!
  • The Dead End Kids To Present World Premiere of THE SMARTEST KIDS ON EARTH: TAUGHT BY MR. FOX
  • Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
  • Comedians Bringing The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In June

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup