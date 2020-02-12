Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of the City-Wide School Tour Of Oscar Hammerstein II's ALL KINDS OF PEOPLE

Leading NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway (Executive Director, Michael Presser) recently begun its city-wide school tour of All Kinds of People, a special musical revue developed in collaboration with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, designed to promote tolerance and acceptance using the words and lyrics of the great Oscar Hammerstein II. The tour will play about 90 performances over the course of 10 weeks at over 50 NYC public schools in The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens & Manhattan.

Other themes running through his works promote important messages of human tolerance & cultural understanding; Oscar Hammerstein II believed in celebrating your uniqueness and differences - not shying away from them. This message still remains true today and these themes were represented through his show stopping numbers like "Ol' Man River" from his 1927 masterpiece Show Boat, "Climb Every Mountain" from the beloved The Sound of Music, and "You've Got to Be Carefully Taught" from his Pulitzer Prize-winning South Pacific. Oscar Hammerstein II believed wholeheartedly in celebrating our differences instead of fearing them, as simply and eloquently expressed in his musical Pipe Dream - "It takes all kinds of people to make up a world." Since 1982, Inside Broadway has impacted the lives of 1 million New York City public school students with its one-of-a-kind theatre arts and education programs that enrich, educate and foster new generations of theatergoers.

Other songs that are featured in the show are "Getting to Know You" from The King & I, "Impossible" from Cinderella, "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel, and the title song "All Kinds of People" from Pipe Dream. The cast features, Darian Peer, DeShaun Michael Tost, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera, and Jessica Wagner. The production team includes Direction & Choreography by Michael Blatt, Laura Krouch (Production Stage Manager), Carl Tallent (Scenic Design), Karl Ruckdeschel (Costume Design), Nicholas Sala (Associate Producer), and John Bowen (Musical Direction).

Inside Broadway, established by Michael Presser in 1982 in cooperation with The Shubert Organization, today reaches over 70,000 New York City students in over 100 public schools each year. Their programs include an annual Equity musical production that tours to schools as well as a wide range of educational programs that allow participants to interact with professionals in the field and experience theatre hands-on in the classroom. For more information please visit www.InsideBroadway.org.





