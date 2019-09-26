Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For APPLE, TABLE, PENNY at TADA Theater

Peter Levine's new play, APPLE, TABLE, PENNY, opens next week at Emerging Artists Theatre's Fall New Work Series. The limited engagement runs October 3 - 13 at TADA Theater and is directed by Jennifer Tuttle.

Max Gelman, a frustrated Borscht Belt comedian, often neglected his roles as husband and father to follow his dream. But now something's wrong. He's been acting strangely and his wife and children are concerned. So is he. Could it be Alzhemier's?

Complete with jokes, the occasional song, and a cast of characters that includes Carmen Miranda and Jackie Gleason, APPLE, TABLE, PENNYshowcases generational struggles, the special love between a grandfather and his granddaughter, and coming to terms with the inevitable that awaits us all.

The cast features Abraham McNeil Adams (A Christmas Carol/A Contemporary Theatre), Jerry Ferris (Holy Child/Roy Arias), Peter Levine (The Madwoman of Chaillot/Neighborhood Playhouse), Leslie Lynn Meeker (NEXT FALL/Stomping Grounds Theatre Company), Vivian Meisner (Illegal Helpers/Austrian Cultural Center NY), Laura Sametz (New Amsterdam/NBC) and Paula Shtein (The Wall/The National Yiddish Theatre).

The creative team includes lighting design by Brian Aldous, costume design by Joey Kovach and stage management by Emily Stine.

Performances take place at TADA Theatre, 15 W 28th Street (between Broadway & 5th Ave.), 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Subways: R/W to 28th street, B/D/F/M/N/Q to 34th street, F to 23rd street.

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4330947 or 1-800-838-3006, or at the box office the night of the performance.

Performance dates:

Thursday, October 3 at 7 pm (Opening Night)

Friday, October 4 at 7 pm

Saturday, October 5 at 7 pm

Monday, October 7 at 7 pm

Saturday, October 12 at 7 pm

Sunday, October 13 at 2 pm

Emerging Artists New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous productions that were workshopped at the series, have gone on to have full productions at the NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Edinburgh Fringe, off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. More info is available at www.newworkseries.com.



Vivian Meisner, Peter Levine

Peter Levine, Paula Shtein





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You