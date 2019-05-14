Photo Flash: First Look at Hunger Theatre's THE CRUCIBLE

Hunger Theatre's production of The Crucible continues this week with three final performances on Thursday the 16th, Friday the 17th, and Saturday the 18th at 8pm.

The Crucible is a 1953 play by legendary American playwright Arthur Miller. It is a dramatized (and partially fictionalized) story of the Salem witch trials of 1692-93. Miller wrote the play as an allegory for McCarthyism - the anti-communist witch hunt against trade unionists, artists, and leftist activists which was in full swing at time of his writing the play.

Cast includes Brian Vestal*, Samantha Wendorf, Allison Wick, Joseph Cordaro, Stan Buturla*, Zuri Washington*, Alex Orthwein, Arshia Panicker, Richard Wayne*, Jim Staudt*, Nancy Fox*, Luke Wehner*, Madeline Adelle Phillips*, Emily Suuberg, Sharon Romano, Kelly McCready*, and Amelia Lang-Wallace. Stage Manager: Ericka Conklin. Scenic Design: Jennilee Aro! mando. Lighting Design: Natalie Avery. Costume Design: John Beltre.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Playing in the Access Theatre Gallery, 380 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York City. Tickets are available for purchase here: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/17507

Photo Credit: Sammy Tunis





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You