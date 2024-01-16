Personal Pizza Party Reveals Full Cast For SLOW BURN By Lee Melillo

Personal Pizza Party has revealed the full cast for its developmental reading of the new play SLOW BURN by Lee Melillo. The cast includes Alyssa James as The Writer, Laurel Mora as Her Roommate, Alex Ramirez Cannon as Her Love Interest, Eric May Liu as The Protagonist, James Kenna as Her Rival, Cade Parker as His Sidekick, and Linnea Scott as Your Name. As previously announced, Alexandra Haddad will direct the reading.

SLOW BURN follows a young woman in her freshman year of college with an atypical side hustle: secretly writing commissioned fanfics online about world-famous YA series, The Court of Copperfield. The Writer pens magical adventures and pulse-quickening romances with the series' dreamy male leads, who operate as her personal Greek chorus on her journey from adolescence to adulthood. But no amount of writing can prepare her for when she falls for a real, live classmate - one who won't follow the storylines she's built up in her mind. SLOW BURN is a Gen-Z dramedy about internet subculture and fandom life - an ode to the chronically online teenager and the fictional men who help them survive adolescence.

SLOW BURN will be presented on Friday, January 26th at 7:00pm at The Tank (312 West 36th Street). Tickets start at $15, and are Click Here.