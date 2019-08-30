Parity Productions Announces September Qualifying Productions List
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for September -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "It's our mission and pleasure to have served more than 500 productions and over 1,200 artists. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.
To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.
To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.
September's Qualifying Productions are:
Among the Cedars: an artist's journey inspired by the life and works of Emily Carr
09/27/19 - 10/21/19
Wild Banshee
http://www.wildbansheenyc.com/
Bad Penny
08/24/19 - 10/07/19
The Flea Theater
http://theflea.org/shows/bad-penny/
The Chaos Theory of Now
09/08/19 - 09/15/19
Theater for the New City
https://theaterforthenewcity.net/?vh_show=the-chaos-theory-of-now
Dust
08/29/19 - 09/28/19
Deus Ex Machina Productions
https://www.nytw.org/show/dust/
Eureka Day
08/24/19 - 09/21/19
https://www.artful.ly/store/events/18103
Fern Hill
09/10/19 - 10/20/19
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/fern-hill/
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)
Walter Kerr Theatre
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
09/13/19 - 10/27/19
https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/heroes-fourth-turning/
Humanity's Child
08/09/19 - 09/01/19
https://www.humanityschild.com/
Lady Capulet
08/22/19 - 09/01/19
Barefoot Shakespeare Company
https://barefootshakespeare.org/2019/05/17/lady-capulet/
Lear: That Old Man I Used to Know
Previews begin: 09/05/19
09/08/19 - 09/22/19
Smith Street Stage
https://www.universe.com/events/lear-that-old-man-i-used-to-know-tickets-5V4GPW
L.O.V.E.R.
08/21/19 - 11/02/19
The Pershing Square Signature Theatre
https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=1AA6162A-4B7E-4434-86D4-A95523CC6EE2
Novenas for a Lost Hospital
09/05/19 - 10/13/19
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater
https://www.rattlestick.org/20192020-season/2019/8/15/novenas-for-a-lost-hospital
Only Yesterday
09/07/19 - 09/29/19
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/only-yesterday/
OSCAR at The Crown
05/11/19 - 09/28/19
3 Dollar Bill
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
09/11/19 - 10/20/19
WP Theater
https://wptheater.org/show/our-dear-dead-drug-lord/
A Raisin in the Sun
06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)
Harlem Repertory Theatre
Tato Laviera Theatre
http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html
Round Table
09/27/19 - 10/20/19
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/round-table/
runboyrun & In Old Age
09/04/19 - 10/13/19
New York Theatre Workshop
https://www.nytw.org/show/runboyrun-in-old-age/
Sincerity Forever
08/24/19 - 10/07/19
The Flea Theater
http://theflea.org/shows/sincerity-forever/
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)
St. Luke's Theatre
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
Tech Support
Previews begin 08/29/19
09/04/19 - 09/21/19
http://www.chatillionstagecompany.com/
TERRA FIRMA
09/27/19 - 11/10/19
The COOP
https://www.thecoopnyc.org/terra-firma
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 09/29/19 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec
05/08/19 - 09/04/19
Bated Breath Theatre Company
https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/
Waitress
04/24/16 - 01/05/20
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
Water, Water, Everywhere
Previews begin: 09/07/19
09/21/19 - 10/27/19
Exquisite Corpse Company
https://www.exquisitecorpsecompany.com/copy-of-ribbon
Wives
08/23/19 - 10/06/19
https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/wives/
You Sound Like a Girl
09/10/19 - 09/15/19
IRT Theater
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4306835
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.
Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.
Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.