Parity Productions Announces September Qualifying Productions List 

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for September -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "It's our mission and pleasure to have served more than 500 productions and over 1,200 artists. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.

September's Qualifying Productions are:

Among the Cedars: an artist's journey inspired by the life and works of Emily Carr

09/27/19 - 10/21/19

Wild Banshee

http://www.wildbansheenyc.com/

Bad Penny

08/24/19 - 10/07/19

The Flea Theater

http://theflea.org/shows/bad-penny/

The Chaos Theory of Now

09/08/19 - 09/15/19

Theater for the New City

https://theaterforthenewcity.net/?vh_show=the-chaos-theory-of-now

Dust

08/29/19 - 09/28/19

Deus Ex Machina Productions

https://www.nytw.org/show/dust/

Eureka Day

08/24/19 - 09/21/19

Colt Coeur

https://www.artful.ly/store/events/18103

Fern Hill

09/10/19 - 10/20/19

59E59 Theaters

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/fern-hill/

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

09/13/19 - 10/27/19

Playwrights Horizons

https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/heroes-fourth-turning/

Humanity's Child

08/09/19 - 09/01/19

The Players Theatre

https://www.humanityschild.com/

Lady Capulet

08/22/19 - 09/01/19

Barefoot Shakespeare Company

https://barefootshakespeare.org/2019/05/17/lady-capulet/

Lear: That Old Man I Used to Know

Previews begin: 09/05/19

09/08/19 - 09/22/19

Smith Street Stage

https://www.universe.com/events/lear-that-old-man-i-used-to-know-tickets-5V4GPW

L.O.V.E.R.

08/21/19 - 11/02/19

The Pershing Square Signature Theatre

https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=1AA6162A-4B7E-4434-86D4-A95523CC6EE2

Novenas for a Lost Hospital

09/05/19 - 10/13/19

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

https://www.rattlestick.org/20192020-season/2019/8/15/novenas-for-a-lost-hospital

Only Yesterday

09/07/19 - 09/29/19

59E59 Theaters

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/only-yesterday/

OSCAR at The Crown

05/11/19 - 09/28/19

3 Dollar Bill

https://oscaratthecrown.com/

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

09/11/19 - 10/20/19

WP Theater

https://wptheater.org/show/our-dear-dead-drug-lord/

A Raisin in the Sun

06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)

Harlem Repertory Theatre

Tato Laviera Theatre

http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html

Round Table

09/27/19 - 10/20/19

59E59 Theaters

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/round-table/

runboyrun & In Old Age

09/04/19 - 10/13/19

New York Theatre Workshop

https://www.nytw.org/show/runboyrun-in-old-age/

Sincerity Forever

08/24/19 - 10/07/19

The Flea Theater

http://theflea.org/shows/sincerity-forever/

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

Tech Support

Previews begin 08/29/19

09/04/19 - 09/21/19

59E59 Theaters

http://www.chatillionstagecompany.com/

TERRA FIRMA

09/27/19 - 11/10/19

The COOP

https://www.thecoopnyc.org/terra-firma

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 09/29/19 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec

05/08/19 - 09/04/19

Bated Breath Theatre Company

https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/

Waitress

04/24/16 - 01/05/20

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

Water, Water, Everywhere

Previews begin: 09/07/19

09/21/19 - 10/27/19

Exquisite Corpse Company

https://www.exquisitecorpsecompany.com/copy-of-ribbon

Wives

08/23/19 - 10/06/19

Playwrights Horizons

https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/wives/

You Sound Like a Girl

09/10/19 - 09/15/19

IRT Theater

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4306835

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.

Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.





