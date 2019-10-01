Parity Productions Announces October List of Qualifying Productions

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for October -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "It's our mission and pleasure to have served more than 500 productions and over 1,200 artists. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.

October's Qualifying Productions are:

Alice in Wonderland the Musical

09/21/19 - 10/17/19

The Players Theatre

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1006272/prm/PARITYALICE

Among the Cedars: an artist's journey inspired by the life and works of Emily Carr

09/27/19 - 10/21/19

Wild Banshee

http://www.wildbansheenyc.com/

Bad Penny

08/24/19 - 10/07/19

The Flea Theater

http://theflea.org/shows/bad-penny/

The Changeling

Previews begin: 10/24/19

10/25/19 - 10/31/19

Rude Grooms

https://www.rudegrooms.com/

Duck

Previews begin: 10/18/19

10/24/19 - 11/03/19

IRT Theater

http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/duck/

Fern Hill

09/10/19 - 10/20/19

59E59 Theaters

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/fern-hill/

Georgia Mertching is Dead

Previews begin: 10/02/19

10/10/19 - 10/27/19

Ensemble Studio Theatre

http://www.estnyc.org/georgia

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

The Happy Garden of Life

10/18/19 - 10/27/19

New Ohio Theatre

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1018332

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

09/13/19 - 10/27/19

Playwrights Horizons

https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/heroes-fourth-turning/

The Hope Hypothesis

10/25/19 - 11/15/19

Voyage Theater Company

https://www.sheencenter.org/shows/hope/2019-10-25/

L.O.V.E.R.

08/21/19 - 11/02/19

The Pershing Square Signature Center

https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=1AA6162A-4B7E-4434-86D4-A95523CC6EE2

Monsoon Season

Previews begin: 10/21/19

10/27/19 - 11/17/19

https://www.afo.nyc/monsoonseason

Novenas for a Lost Hospital

09/05/19 - 10/13/19

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

https://www.rattlestick.org/20192020-season/2019/8/15/novenas-for-a-lost-hospital

Ominous Men

Previews begin: 10/19/19

10/24/19 - 11/03/19

Theater at 14th Street Y

https://multistages.org/category/upcoming/

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

09/11/19 - 10/20/19

WP Theater

https://wptheater.org/show/our-dear-dead-drug-lord/

The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within

10/08/19 - 10/13/19

Theater at 14th Street Y

https://14streety.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S1R000009gYIFUA2

Play!

09/07/19 - 10/06/19

This Is Not a Theatre Company

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/dept/1957/1567310400000

Power Strip

Previews begin: 10/05/19

10/21/19 - 11/1719

Claire Tow Theater

https://www.lct.org/shows/power-strip/

A Raisin in the Sun

06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)

Harlem Repertory Theatre

Tato Laviera Theatre

http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html

Round Table

09/27/19 - 10/20/19

59E59 Theaters

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/round-table/

runboyrun & In Old Age

09/04/19 - 10/13/19

New York Theatre Workshop

https://www.nytw.org/show/runboyrun-in-old-age/

Sincerity Forever

08/24/19 - 10/07/19

The Flea Theater

http://theflea.org/shows/sincerity-forever/

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

TERRA FIRMA

09/27/19 - 11/10/19

The COOP

https://www.thecoopnyc.org/terra-firma

Theatre in the Dark: Carpe Diem

09/08/19 - 10/06/19

This Is Not a Theatre Company

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/dept/1957/1567310400000

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 01/29/19 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec

05/08/19 - 11/06/19 (extended)

Bated Breath Theatre Company

https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/

Waitress

04/24/16 - 01/05/20

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

Water, Water, Everywhere

Previews begin: 09/07/19

09/21/19 - 10/27/19

Exquisite Corpse Company

https://www.exquisitecorpsecompany.com/waterwatereverywhere

Wives

08/23/19 - 10/06/19

Playwrights Horizons

https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/wives/

Of the Woman Came the Beginning of Sin and Through Her We All Die

Previews begin: 10/03/19

10/05/19 - 10/20/19

Normal Ave

https://www.normalave.org/

A Woman of the World

10/24/19 - 11/17/19

The Acting Company

10/24/19 - 11/17/19

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/a-woman-of-the-world/

The Yellow Wallpaper

10/04/19 - 10/13/19

IRT Theater

http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/the-yellow-wallpaper/

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.

Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.





