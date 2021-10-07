Poetic Theater Productions to Present First In-Person Production of 2021 - SCRIBBLED LINES

In their first in-person production since the Covid-19 Pandemic, Poetic Theater Productions, under the artistic direction of Jeremy Karafin, is teaming up with multi-disciplinary artist Vanessa Rappa to present her choreopoem, Scribbled Lines. Through poetry, song, and movement, audiences will be placed in the middle of a dreamscape, somewhere strange yet familiar. Developed as a part of PTP and Judson Arts Bailout Series, Scribbled Lines will be presented in four evolving cycles on October 16th, 2021 at Alchemical Studios in New York City.

Following two beings on their paths of discovery and reflection, Scribbled Lines zeroes in on questions of the physical and the metaphysical. What can be done when someone is stuck in a cycle? Will the repetition ever cease? What can one do when they try so hard to hold onto being human that, as it keeps falling out of grasp, the cycle becomes a constant punishment. These questions-and these meditations-will be performed by Rappa along with Maya N. Carter, under the direction of Gabriel Torres. Projection design is by Sadah Espii Proctor, with lighting design by Sarah Johnston, and sound design by Ray Archie. The production is stage managed by Samm Lynch.

The production is being presented with support of the City Artist Corps Grant. Presented to New York City-based Artists, Rappa is one of 3,000 creatives to receive this grant through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

With each cycle building upon the previous one, audiences will be welcomed into Alchemical Studios at 3pm, 4pm, 7pm, and 8pm EDT to witness the same piece in different stages of transformation. Audiences are welcomed to stay and view one, two, three, or all four performances. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, including a free option, and can be accessed at www.poetictheater.com/scribbled-lines.