Playing on Air is back, celebrating its current season launch with an extraordinary collection of short plays featuring world premieres, plus an audio premieres, by some of the most exciting voices in theatre: Patricia Cotter, Kirsten Greenidge, David Ives, Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, John Patrick Shanley, Lloyd Suh, Ken Urban. This seven-play lineup showcases Playing on Air’s commitment to delivering innovative, intimate storytelling in an accessible audio format.

The new podcast season is now available. The first 3 plays that dropped on Sunday, December 22 are: Did I Miss Anything Important? written by Patricia Cotter, Kansas Anymore written by David Ives, and Reverie written by John Patrick Shanley. On Sunday, December 29: Disney/Fujikawa written by Lloyd Suh, Crisis Planning written by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, Sheila: A Year in the Life Of written by Kirsten Greenidge, and A Sticky Memento written by Ken Urban also become available.

“I think that Playing on Air is one of the few platforms where people can do this kind of work right now, which used to be thought of as the radio play, and now has translated to other media that allow you to walk around on your headset, and listen to whatever you wanna listen to”, says John Patrick Shanley, whose play Reverie will make its debut and is the fifth of his short plays that Playing on Air has recorded.

“It's so intimate to have actors whispering in your ear and creating a whole world that you get to imagine whenever you are receptive and free—It’s very important for me, and it’s very important for a lot of people. It’s a kind of a floating theatre” Shanley concludes at the end of an interview with Playing on Air founder, Claudia Catania, with cast members Carol Kane and Scarlett Strallen during the recording of Reverie. An enduring feature of Playing on Air is the engrossing conversation following each play including its playwright, cast, and director. New leadership will be announced in January.

This season celebrates Playing on Air’s dedication to innovative, intimate storytelling. “I've made it a point to let the words and actors be central to this form [...] Sound is a pillar of POA, but it never upstages the listener's ability to concentrate on the words”, says Playing on Air founder, Claudia Catania.

HOW TO LISTEN

The new episodes will be available beginning Sunday, December 22nd on our website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. Three episodes launched on Sunday December 22 and four additional new plays, plus the conversations which follow, become available on Sunday, December 29. To learn more, visit www.playingonair.org

Playing on Air is free. Listen via the website or your favorite podcast player. The podcast boasts over half a million downloads.

Subscribe to Playing on Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, listen on our website: www.playingonair.org, or via your favorite podcast player or using our RSS Feed.

ABOUT THE PLAYS

In Reverie, a world premiere, written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, a woman (Carol Kane) is drawn into a neighborhood church by beautifully sung music. A marriage is taking place within. Do beautiful music and ceremony make a marriage? Reverie features Carol Kane and Scarlett Strallen (Broadway: A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Mary Poppins. West End: My Fair Lady)

In Did I Miss Anything Important? by Patricia Cotter, parents summon their adult children to a meeting at a Pain Quotidian scheduled smack in the middle of their workday. What’s up? Patricia Cotter’s comedy ensues. Did I Miss Anything Important? is a world premiere commission by the James Stevenson Commission for Short Comedic Play, directed by Marchánt Davis, and featuring David Rasche (Broadway: Cult of Love), Maryanne Plunkett (Broadway:The Notebook), Zach Appelman, Lesley Fray, Lakisha May (Broadway: Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Skeleton Crew).

In Disney/Fujikawa by Lloyd Suh, it’s 1942, WWII is raging, and Mr. Walt Disney is in New York discussing propaganda films for the US government’s WWII wartime effort. We find him, however, in a meeting with a former illustrator from his early days. It’s Gyo Fujikawa. Disney/Fujikawa is a world audio premiere, directed by Ralph Peña, featuring Steven Boyer, Michi Barall.

In Sheila: A Year In The Life Of by Kirsten Greenidge, it’s not easy living with a zealot. Or being at the ds after full sentences local supermarket where he prowls. Suppose you like bacon? Suppose disposable diapers? There is interference in the air. Sheila: A Year In The Life Of is a world premiere commission by the James Stevenson Commission for Short Comedic Play, directed by Melia Bensussen, and featuring Seret Scott, Postell Pringle, Nikkole Salter, Brittany Allen, Mary Bacon, Marchánt Davis (TV: Reality, Broadway: Ain’t No Mo’), Lee Wilkof.

In A Sticky Memento by Ken Urban: Parents! College! Rules and regulations! Gay or not gay. Gay meanies. What’s a poor little rich boy to do? A Sticky Memento is a world premiere, directed by Knud Adams, featuring Jane Kaczmarek, Taylor Trensch.

In Crisis Planning by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, what’s with these birthdays that end in an 0? How is it that a mere multiple of ten can wield such power? A touch of wit can help. Crisis Planning is a world premiere commission by the James Stevenson Commission for Short Comedic Play, directed by Jason Eagan, featuring Andrew Garman and April Matthis.

In Kansas Anymore written and directed by David Ives:

1976

Kansas or Oz, that is the question.

Here's a new spin on a great tale spun.

To go, or say no? And in which direction?

Kansas? or Oz? Tell me. Anyone?

Starring Lois Smith and Catherine Curtin.

Each play is a testament to Playing on Air’s mission of elevating the short play format, bringing together diverse voices, and creating experiences that resonate deeply with listeners.

