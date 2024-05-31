PARROTS AT THE PAGODA Comes to Pregones/PRTT in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater has announced the workshop production of Parrots at The Pagoda—a drag origins story set to take audiences soaring on a “parrot’s-eye-view” through the life and work of pioneering Puerto Rican musician, empresario and drag artist—Johnny Rodríguez. A search for inspiration takes the parrots across space and time, through the triumphs and obstacles faced by Johnny, a prolific singer-songwriter best known for his output in the traditional trio bolero format, and founder of the groundbreaking El Cotorrito (The Little Parrot) female impersonator show and club in San Juan. Under Johnny’s tutelage his younger brother, Tito “El Inolvidable” Rodríguez—one of the Palladium eras “big three” band leaders popularly known as The Kings Of Mambo— started his career singing and became a leading figure in the booming Latin music scene of the 1940’s and 50’s.

Written by Pregones/PRTT Associate Artistic Director Jorge B. Merced and featuring original music by Ricardo Pons with performances by Pregones/PRTT’s all-Latiné acting and music ensemble, Parrots at The Pagoda will have a limited two-week run at Pregones Theater on 575 Walton Avenue, The Bronx, June 20-29, 2024.

Speaking of his latest original piece, the award-winning playwright and director Merced says:

“This brand-new work emerges from my longtime fascination with the Rodríguez brothers, true Puerto Rican and Latiné artistic royalty,” says author and director Merced. “Especially the persona and life story of Johnny, which I deem emblematic of a queer bravura decades ahead of its time!

It’s at the nearly impossible intersection of Johnny’s boundless musical talents, biting humor, business derring-do, and grace —vividly captured in Víctor Federico Torres’ recent biography, El hermano mayor, o la verdadera historia de Johnny Rodríguez (2021)— that my parrots seek flamboyant shelter and meaning.”

CREDITS: Written and directed by Jorge B. Merced. Music by Johnny Rodríguez. Arrangements by Ricardo Pons and Desmar Guevara. Musical Direction by Desmar Guevara. Lighting Design by Emmanuel Delgado. Sound Design by Eduardo Reséndiz. Costume Design by Harry Nadal. Set Design by Pedro Guevara. Choreography by Veraalba Santa. Stage Manager: Majo Ferrucho. Production Manager: Jessica Moya.

ENSEMBLE CAST/Actors: Fernando Contreras, Jorge Donoso, Samy Figaredo, Rubén Flores, Khalid Rivera, Ansi A. Rodriguez, Sebastian Treviño, Bryan J. Cortés(Dance Captain, Understudy). Musicians: Featuring a 3-piece band under the direction of Desmar Guevara. Cover illustration by Jeison Rivera.

