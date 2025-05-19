OUT/PLAY Presents SUMMER SHORTS, An LGBTQ+ Short Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a bold effort to spotlight its nonprofit mission to empower and awaken LGBTQ+ voices onstage, OUT/PLAY has announced their next endeavor, SUMMER SHORTS: Short Play Festival, from Thursday June 5 to Sunday June 8 at Theaterlab Atelier (357 W 36th St Fl 4, New York NY 10018).

OUT/PLAY's SUMMER SHORTS: Short Play Festival, centering LGBTQ+ voices-written, directed, and performed by members of New York's vibrant LGBTQ+ community-is not just a celebration of identity; it's a powerful act of resistance and visibility. In a time when LGBTQ+ rights and artistic freedoms are increasingly under threat, creating a space where authentic queer stories can be told without compromise is vital. Theatre has always been a mirror to society, and we need mirrors that reflect the richness of humanity. OUT/PLAY's SUMMER SHORTS: Short Play Festival offers a platform for underrepresented voices, fosters solidarity, and reminds audiences that queer stories are not only relevant-they are essential.

TICKETS ARE ONLY $25 AND ON SALE NOW!

In creating this short-play festival, OUT/PLAY received 50 play submissions from NYC playwrights, and had the pleasure of choosing these 10 pieces to present two times each during the four-day festival.

PROGRAM A, presented on Thursday June 5 at 7pm and Saturday June 7 at 7pm, will feature the following original short plays:

MY VERY FIRST, written by Ash, directed by Gavin Petersen, and featuring Zak Berger, Benjamin Leaf, Jacob Rechel, and Matt Storti

RUBBISH, written by Earl Crittenden, directed by Jarika Johnson, and featuring Tish Brandt, CJ, and Ruth Rooney.

HEADING NORTH, written by Roni Ragone, directed by Grace Cutler, and featuring Jackson Cline and Seth Retzlaff.

HOT, written by Noah T. Parnes, directed by Christopher Basile, and featuring Cole Burden, Declan Collins, and Kaleb Purswell.

HELLO, GORGEOUS, written by Brandon Arthur, directed by Deejay Gray, and featuring Benjamín Cardona, Meghann Garmany, and Janae SasQuoiand.

PROGRAM B, presented on Friday June 6 at 7pm and Sunday June 8 at 3pm, will feature the following original short plays:

AN EXCLUSIVE AUDIENCE WITH THE INDOMITABLE PERCY WALLIS, written by Bo Enright, directed by Cecilia Bracey, and featuring David McDermott.

THE 26 GIRLFRIENDS OF MARIBEL LOPEZ, written by Sarita Alvarado, directed by Mayah Lourdes Burke, and featuring Kareem Browne and Marty Masetti.

DATE DEBATE, written by Richie Altmanshofer, directed by Elizabeth Slack, and featuring Shane Nielsen and Justin Pontier.

RAMADAN CREAM, written by Äsim Ali Naqvi, directed by Noah Eisenberg, and featuring Osh Ashruf, Devin Fuller, and Vaheed Talebian.

THREE STEPS DOWN, written by Ana Muñoz, directed by Brynne O'Rourke, and featuring Jacke Colquitt and Carolyn Petit.

OUT/PLAY's SUMMER SHORTS is stage managed by ES Strauss and produced by JD Scalzo; with producing assistance and artistic consultation from David J. Baldwin, Michael Byrne, Eugene Lovendusky, and Brett Radek.

OUT/PLAY is a nonprofit performance group dedicated to shining a light on less-often performed theatrical works written by and about the LGBTQ+ experience; and strives to connect actors with audiences by breathing new life into infrequently produced material.

