OUR PLACE IN THE DAYLIGHT Announced As Part of Chain Theater Summer Festival

Our Place in the Daylight by Marissa Alaniz, directed by Korey Caron will be part of the selected voices that make up Chain Theater's summer festival of New York City based playwrights.

Our Place in the Daylight goes up as part of PROGRAM #3 on July 12, 19, 22, and 23 in person with one special Live Streamed performance on July 19. Don't miss this exciting festival of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top Off-Broadway venues in New York City.

Tracking two timelines, Our Place In The Daylight follows Lucian and Ashton, two people who should not be together. Ashton is unhappily engaged to marry Lucian's son, Lucian is still married to his estranged wife, and they find in each other the comfort they are missing. Our Place In The Daylight looks at what happens when we can't be with the one we love and the fallout of pursuing an ill-fated relationship.

Our Place in the Daylight was written by Marissa Alaniz (NYU '21), directed by Korey Caron, and starring Sid Parker, Colleen Gold, Sean Coffey, and Cuinlan Pedretti with intimacy coordination by Toni Machi and Lillian Bustle.

For tickets, please visit : https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule/6299524dc5c8cd004b78777f and use discount code 'DAYLIGHT' for 20% off at check out.

Masks and proof of vaccination for all audiences is required. Performers, production team members and Chain staff are all vaccinated. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines. Can't make it to the theatre? Live-Stream options are also available.