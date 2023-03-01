Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OBSESSED Premieres At Theatre For The New City On March 30

The play is written by David McDermott and Andy Halliday and directed by David McDermott.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Theater For The New City presents, The Windowpane Theatre Company's production of OBSESSED, A Film Noir Thriller on Stage, written by David McDermott and Andy Halliday and directed by David McDermott* with Eme' Esquivel, Andrew Glaszek,* Alexa Renee, and Andy Halliday*

"Obsessed" is about a handsome pair of grifters - on the run from a double-cross they perpetrated on their boss back in Kansas City - finding themselves on New York's Lower East Side in need of cash, they think they have it made when they target an older gay man ... until they discover he has secrets of his own ... dangerous ones. Twists & turns and the appearance of a femme fatale turn this into a wild ride for all involved - especially the audience.

Performing March 30 - April 22 (Wednesday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.) at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, between 9th & 10th Streets, NYC. Contact https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227943®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheaterforthenewcity.net%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for reservations. $25.00 - all seats (Thursday performances are pay-what-you-wish)

Windowpane Theatre Company's Mission is to develop new plays for the queer community in New York City. Focusing on exploring issues surrounding sexuality, gender and the individual in society. The company embraces wit, humor, irony and satire. WTC provides queer theatre artists a safe and collaborative environment where they can thrive. Their desire is to inspire a sense of joy and imagination in creating vibrant new work. By linking the past with the present, WTC explores alternative methods of theatrical storytelling and develop new ideas through workshops and public readings.

Kim M Jones,* general manager; Gabe Taylor, assistant to the director; Brian T. Whitehill, scenic and graphic designer; David Mitsch, costume designer; Elizabeth M. Stewart, lighting design; J Mac, sound design; A. Kasper, production stage manager; Cal Chapman, assistant stage manager;

*member, Actor's Equity Association




