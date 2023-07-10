OBSESSED, A Play About Celebrity Worship Culture, to be Presented At Soho Playhouse

A deep dive into celebrity worship culture and an experiment in verbatim theater.
Hope Cassandra's Obsessed will open on July 23rd at Soho Playhouse.
Natalie is head over heels in obsession. In 72 hours, she loses everything, yet her love for her boss, a famous actress, grows even stronger. A deep dive into celebrity worship culture and an experiment in verbatim theater.
Tickets at $10.
Created by Hope Cassandra; co directed by Marina Carlstroem; PSM Julia Freitas-Gordon.
With Tali Pappouchado, Roie Karni and Hope Cassandra.
Originally produced by the Experimental Theater Wing, Tisch School of the Arts.
